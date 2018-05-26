1,615 free surgeries at private hospitals from Mar 2017-Feb under govt scheme: Health Minister Satyendar Jain

In the same period, more than 46,300 high-end diagnostic tests have also been conducted at various private facilities, he said.

Over 1,600 free surgeries under various categories have been conducted at private hospitals from March 2017 till February this year as part of a Delhi government scheme for providing quality healthcare service to people here, Health Minister Satyendar Jain today said. In the same period, more than 46,300 high-end diagnostic tests have also been conducted at various private facilities, he said.

The ‘Quality health for all’ scheme, applicable to permanent residents of Delhi, pertains to providing patients specified high-end diagnostic (radiological) tests and surgeries free-of-cost at private hospitals in case of delay in government facilities. It does not have any income criteria. “Out of 1,615 surgeries conducted between March 2017-February 2018, 18 were cardiac operations, 214 uro-surgery, and 205 eye surgeries,” Jain said.

In the high-end diagnostic category, 46,364 tests were conducted, out of which 14,834 were MRI tests, 5,988 were CT scans and 852 PET scans, while 20,067 ultrasounds and Doppler tests were conducted in that period, Jain added. For availing the scheme, patients are referred from Delhi government hospitals or polyclinics. Jain said, from the last two months, ultrasounds and X-ray tests have also been allowed after being referred from dispensaries and mohalla clinics. Delhi is one of the fastest growing metropolis with a population of more than 16 million, the government said.