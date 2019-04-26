Rural push: Government seeks four fold increase in allocation to Gram Panchayats

Fifteenth Finance Commission: In a bid to address rural distress and boost rural infrastructure, the ministry of Panchayati Raj has sought a 400 per cent jump in the allocation to Panchayati Raj institutions over the next five years. In a meeting with the 15th finance commission chairman NK Singh and other members, senior officials of the ministry including secretary Rahul Bhanagar made a presentation and sought an allocation of Rs one lakh crore for a period between 2019 to 2024. The 73rd amendment to Indian constitution mandates the state governments to allocate the resources to Panchayati Raj institutions as decided by the finance commission for discharge of their obligations under the constitution. The 14th finance commission headed by former Reserve Bank governor YV reddy has allocated Rs 25,000 crore for the country's local body institutions that are organised in three tiers of Gram Panchayats, Pachayat Samitis and Jila Parishads. READ ALSO: Supreme Court vs RBI: Naming and shaming will curb wilful defaults, usher in transparency Under article 280 of Indian constitution, President is required to constitute a finance commission every five years or earlier. This constitutional body makes the recommendations about how the taxes and funds collected by the Centre will be divided between the Centre and states and also among the states themselves. In a landmark recommendation, the 14th finance commission headed by Dr YV Reddy has asked the central government to increase the devolution to states in central taxes and grants from 32% to 42%. READ ALSO:\u00a0Riding on big push by Modi government, Khadi sales jump by 164% in 5 years The government also asked the finance commission headed by former IAS officer NK Singh to make the allocation to local body institutions according to the different categories of Panchayats. The government has also suggested to make changes in the policies related to the provision of payment of performance grant paid to local bodies. In a major change, it has also asked the 15th finance commission to link the sustainable development goals to activities other than construction. Ministry of Panchayati Raj also asked to commission to find ways to encourage Panchayats for rapid adoption of digital technologies and augment their own sources of income. READ ALSO:\u00a0Why BJP could stage a comeback in Rajasthan Lok Sabha election after assembly setback