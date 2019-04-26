Rural push: Government seeks four fold increase in allocation to Gram Panchayats

By: |
Updated: April 26, 2019 7:56:26 PM

Gram Panchayat: Government is seeking allocation of Rs one lakh crore for Gram Panchayats over the next five years.

NK Singh, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, 15th Finance Commission, Jila Panchayats, Gram Panchayat, Jila ParishadFormer IAS officer NK Singh is heading the 15th Finance Commission.

Fifteenth Finance Commission: In a bid to address rural distress and boost rural infrastructure, the ministry of Panchayati Raj has sought a 400 per cent jump in the allocation to Panchayati Raj institutions over the next five years. In a meeting with the 15th finance commission chairman NK Singh and other members, senior officials of the ministry including secretary Rahul Bhanagar made a presentation and sought an allocation of Rs one lakh crore for a period between 2019 to 2024.

The 73rd amendment to Indian constitution mandates the state governments to allocate the resources to Panchayati Raj institutions as decided by the finance commission for discharge of their obligations under the constitution.

The 14th finance commission headed by former Reserve Bank governor YV reddy has allocated Rs 25,000 crore for the country’s local body institutions that are organised in three tiers of Gram Panchayats, Pachayat Samitis and Jila Parishads.

READ ALSO: Supreme Court vs RBI: Naming and shaming will curb wilful defaults, usher in transparency

Under article 280 of Indian constitution, President is required to constitute a finance commission every five years or earlier. This constitutional body makes the recommendations about how the taxes and funds collected by the Centre will be divided between the Centre and states and also among the states themselves.

In a landmark recommendation, the 14th finance commission headed by Dr YV Reddy has asked the central government to increase the devolution to states in central taxes and grants from 32% to 42%.

READ ALSO: Riding on big push by Modi government, Khadi sales jump by 164% in 5 years

The government also asked the finance commission headed by former IAS officer NK Singh to make the allocation to local body institutions according to the different categories of Panchayats.

The government has also suggested to make changes in the policies related to the provision of payment of performance grant paid to local bodies. In a major change, it has also asked the 15th finance commission to link the sustainable development goals to activities other than construction.

Ministry of Panchayati Raj also asked to commission to find ways to encourage Panchayats for rapid adoption of digital technologies and augment their own sources of income.

READ ALSO: Why BJP could stage a comeback in Rajasthan Lok Sabha election after assembly setback

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Rural push: Government seeks four fold increase in allocation to Gram Panchayats
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition