15 years old Rhino found dead in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, says official

By: | Published: February 23, 2019 6:25 PM

Rhinos sometimes indulge in violent fights, resulting from "territorial conflict" or "mating conflict", the field director said.

rhino dead, rhino bhimsen dead, rhino dead in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Kakraha Tal, rhino rehabilitation programmeThe rhino, said to be around 15 years old, was identified as Bhimsen through its unique ID. (Representational image: IE)

A male rhino has been found dead with a deep injury in his abdomen in the rehabilitation area of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) here, an official said on Saturday. “The carcass was recovered by a DTR patrolling team inside the fenced rhino area at Kakraha Tal in South Sonaripur range of the reserve on Friday,” DTR Field Director Ramesh Kumar Pandey said.

The rhino, said to be around 15 years old, was identified as Bhimsen through its unique ID, he added. “The deceased rhino had a deep injury in its abdominal area, while all its body parts of were found intact,” Pandey said. The injury could have been the result of a fight between rhinos, he added. Rhinos sometimes indulge in violent fights, resulting from “territorial conflict” or “mating conflict”, the field director said.

Also read| Kashmir on edge over Article 35-A hearing in Supreme Court, Home Ministry deploys 100 companies of paramilitary forces

A panel of three veterinarians has been formed to conduct a post mortem and ascertain the exact cause of the rhino’s death, Pandey said. The Dudhwa Tiger Reserve has a big population of one-horned rhinos, especially in its specially developed rhino rehabilitation areas (RRA) at Kakraha Tal in south Sonaripur range and another recently developed at Bhadi Tal in Belrayan range.

Prior to Bhimsen’s death, both areas housed a total of 33 rhinos. The rhino rehabilitation programme at the reserve was launched in 1984 with five rhinos from Assam and later from Nepal.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. 15 years old Rhino found dead in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, says official
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition