15 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district

As many as 15 Naxals including a couple surrendered Saturday in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Sukma district, police said.

The rebels, four of them carrying cash rewards on their heads, turned themselves in before police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials in Sukma town, said Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena.

Of the surrendered Naxals, Kunjam Kosa (28) who was active as Machkot Local Guerrilla Squad commander under Kangerghati Area Committee of Maoists, was the “most dreaded one”, he said.

Kosa was carryingareward of Rs 5 lakh on his head.

Kosa’s wife Kunjam Parvati (25), member of the same group, also surrendered. She was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head, Meena added.

Besides, Korram Enka (28), a member of Chetna Natya Manch (a cultural wing of Naxals) and Kuhram Dula (25), a militia commander, both with rewards of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads, were among thosesurrendered, the officer said.

In their statements, the surrendered rebels said they were fed up with violence of the Naxal movement and exploitation of cadres by the senior leaders, the SP said.

They will be provided assistance as per the surrenderand rehabilitation policy of the government, he added.