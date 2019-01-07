15 minutes with PM: Rahul’s open challenge to Modi to bring out Rafale truth

“Give me 15 minutes with PM Modi for a debate on Rafale and the country will know the truth,” Gandhi said

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have a one-on-one debate with him on the Rafale deal. He challenged PM Modi during a short press briefing on Rafale controversy. “Give me 15 minutes with PM Modi for a debate on Rafale and the country will know the truth,” he said while attacking the prime minister over Rafale.

This is the second time he has dared the PM for a debate. Last week on Wednesday, Gandhi had asked the Prime Minister for debate for 20 minutes and said, “Everything will be clear what is what in the multi-billion deal”.

In a press conference held last week, the Congress President said: “I would like to debate one-on-one with PM on Rafale and on any strategic issues. Give me 20 minutes to debate with Prime Minister on Rafale and then see what is what.”

Gandhi has been accusing the Prime Minister of changing the contract to help Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this week gave a point-to-point rebuttal on pricing, offsets and exclusion of HAL. However, Gandhi wants the Prime Minister to respond to his questions in the House.

Last week, Rahul Gandhi said that Modi changed the Rafale contract and signed the deal at the prices higher than what was negotiated by the previous government. “The Prime Minister should tell us who changed the price? Did Indian Air Force object to the change or not?” the Congress President asked.