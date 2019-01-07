15 minutes with PM: Rahul’s open challenge to Modi to bring out Rafale truth

By: | Published: January 7, 2019 4:11 PM

Rahul Gandhi challenged PM Modi during a short press briefing on Rafale controversy. "Give me 15 minutes with PM Modi for a debate on Rafale and the country will know the truth," he said.

Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi, rahul Modi debate, rafale deal, eafale controversy, Nirmala Sitharaman, rafale debate, rafale pricing, rafa;e news“Give me 15 minutes with PM Modi for a debate on Rafale and the country will know the truth,” Gandhi said

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have a one-on-one debate with him on the Rafale deal. He challenged PM Modi during a short press briefing on Rafale controversy. “Give me 15 minutes with PM Modi for a debate on Rafale and the country will know the truth,” he said while attacking the prime minister over Rafale.

This is the second time he has dared the PM for a debate. Last week on Wednesday, Gandhi had asked the Prime Minister for debate for 20 minutes and said, “Everything will be clear what is what in the multi-billion deal”.

In a press conference held last week, the Congress President said: “I would like to debate one-on-one with PM on Rafale and on any strategic issues. Give me 20 minutes to debate with Prime Minister on Rafale and then see what is what.”

Gandhi has been accusing the Prime Minister of changing the contract to help Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this week gave a point-to-point rebuttal on pricing, offsets and exclusion of HAL. However, Gandhi wants the Prime Minister to respond to his questions in the House.

Last week, Rahul Gandhi said that Modi changed the Rafale contract and signed the deal at the prices higher than what was negotiated by the previous government. “The Prime Minister should tell us who changed the price? Did Indian Air Force object to the change or not?” the Congress President asked.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. 15 minutes with PM: Rahul’s open challenge to Modi to bring out Rafale truth
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition