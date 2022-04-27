15 hours on, firefighting operation underway at Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi

Efforts are on to douse a fire at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi which has been raging for over 15 hours, officials said on Wednesday. According to them, five fire tenders are working at the site. The fire broke out at the landfill site on Tuesday.

The fire department received information about the blaze around 5.47 pm following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Later, three more fire tenders were pressed into service. Three incidents of fire were reported this year at east Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site, including the one on March 28 which was doused after over 50 hours.