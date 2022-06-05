15 feared dead after bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

At least 15 people are feared dead after a bus carrying pilgrims fell into a gorge here on Sunday, officials said.

The bus was carrying over 30 passengers to Yamunotri, they said.

Senior officials, including Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela, have rushed to the spot.

The officials said 15 of the passengers are feared dead.

Further information is awaited.

इसी के साथ संबंधित अधिकारियों को इस दुर्घटना के जांच के निर्देश दिए हैं।

ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्माओं को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान एवं परिजनों को यह कष्ट सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। साथ ही मैं सभी घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की प्रार्थना करता हूं। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) June 5, 2022

Yamunotri along with the shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri are commonly known as Char Dham.