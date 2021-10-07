Bahraich road accident: 14 killed, dozens injured in bus-truck collision; PM Modi, CM announce ex-gratia

A head-on collision between a bus and sand-laden truck near Baburi village in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district left at least 14 people dead and over two dozen injured.

A head-on collision between a bus and sand-laden truck near Baburi village in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district left at least 14 people dead and over two dozen injured. Those injured in the accident have been admitted to a trauma centre in Lucknow.

The bus carrying 70 passengers was going to Bahraich from Delhi when the accident took place, Superintendent of Police, Yamuna Prasad, said, adding the accident took place when the bus driver tried to avoid hitting a stray cow.

“Anguished by the road accident in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Prayers with the injured. Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to the injured: PM @narendramodi,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

The PMO tweeted that the compensation would be given from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF). Those injured in the accident were taken to the Barabanki District Hospital and those with serious injuries were referred to a trauma centre.

While condoling the loss of lives in the accident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the family of victims and Rs 50,000 for the injured. The UP chief minister said his thoughts are with the family of the deceased and also directed the state administration officials to provide proper treatment and all possible help and relief to the injured.

The incident took place at around 5:30 am on Thursday when the tourist bus reached Baburi village on Kisan Path in the Deva Kotwali area and collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction. According to eyewitnesses, splinters came off from the heavyweight vehicles as both the truck and bus were travelling at high speeds.

Police personnel and officials from the district administration rushed to the spot on receiving news of the accident. The rescue officials were forced to cut off portions from the bus to retrieve the injured.