14 killed in road accident in Bikaner

Bikaner: At least 14 people were killed and 18 others injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district on Monday, police said. The bus was on its way to Jaipur from Bikaner when the incident occurred near Dungargarh area early morning.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital.