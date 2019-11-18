14 killed in road accident in Bikaner

At least 14 people were killed and 18 others injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Monday.
Bikaner: At least 14 people were killed and 18 others injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district on Monday, police said. The bus was on its way to Jaipur from Bikaner when the incident occurred near Dungargarh area early morning.
While 10 people died on the spot, four others succumbed to injuries in a hospital, police said.
The injured have been admitted to a hospital.
