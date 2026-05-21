Cockroach Janata Party Instagram: A satirical online movement known as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has unexpectedly emerged as a major force on social media, crossing 14.5 million followers within just five days and overtaking several established political parties in digital reach. Born out of outrage, irony and online humour following remarks attributed to the Chief Justice of India on youth, the meme-driven campaign has grown rapidly across platforms.

What makes the rise unusual is not just the speed, but the scale. In a digital space where political parties spend years building online influence, CJP has surged ahead largely through memes, reels and viral posts rather than traditional campaigning.

Meme-driven movement outpaces major political parties online

The account @cockroachjantaparty crossed the 14.5 million follower mark on Thursday, placing it ahead of several major political handles in the country.

The BJP’s official Instagram account @bjp4india has around 8.7 million followers, while the Congress account @incindia stands at approximately 13.2 million. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), founded in 2012, has about 1.9 million followers.

The rapid rise highlights how internet-driven political narratives are increasingly competing with, and at times outperforming, traditional party communication strategies.

X account blocked amid legal demand

The movement also faced a setback after its official X (formerly Twitter) account was withheld in India on Thursday.

The platform stated that the account was blocked “in response to a legal demand”.

Following the action, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke questioned the move on Instagram, asking “why are they so scared of us?”

He also suggested the “censorship” could be linked to the group’s demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET UG paper leak issue, although no official confirmation has been made.

Dipke, however, said the action was expected and described it as an “own goal” by the authorities.

From courtroom remarks to viral online movement

The origins of CJP trace back to controversial remarks attributed to Chief Justice Surya Kant, which were widely circulated and debated online.

The Chief Justice later clarified that he had been misquoted and that his comments were aimed specifically at individuals using fake or fraudulent degrees, not youth in general.

Despite the clarification, the controversy had already taken on a viral life of its own, eventually giving rise to the satirical political identity of CJP.

Influencers and public figures join the conversation

The movement has also drawn attention from a mix of influencers, activists and political figures across the spectrum.

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan are among those who have engaged with discussions around the group’s rapid rise.

TMC leaders Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad have also expressed willingness to engage with or join the movement in some capacity.

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan has suggested that the group use its growing online reach to highlight issues such as the NEET paper leak.

What started as an online satire experiment has now turned into a large digital phenomenon, blurring the lines between political commentary, meme culture and real-world influence.