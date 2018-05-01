13-year-old girl raped by cinema worker in Hyderabad

The accused allegedly stuffed a cloth in the girl’s mouth to prevent her from raising an alarm. (Representation image)

A minor girl was allegedly raped by a cinema theatre worker here on Tuesday, police said.

The 13-year-old girl had gone to the theatre in Borabanda area under Sanatnagar police station limits to fetch water when the worker sexually assaulted her.

Police have arrested accused identified as Prasad, 25, who works as a sweeper at Vijetha theatre.

According to police, the victim, the daughter of a labourer, had gone to the theatre to fetch water as the slum adjacent to the theatre has no water supply.

The accused allegedly stuffed a cloth in the girl’s mouth to prevent her from raising an alarm and violated her, a police officer said quoting the victim’s father who lodged a complaint with police.

According to Sanathnagar police inspector E. Venkat Reddy, a case under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused.