13 women killed, several injured after falling into well in UP’s Kushinagar during marriage function, PM announces ex-gratia

On Wednesday night, a pre-wedding ritual of “haldi” was being performed. Some women and girls were sitting on the iron net and it suddenly broke and fell into the well.

At least 13 women and girls were killed and over a dozen injured after drowning in a well, late on Wednesday, during a ‘haldi’ ceremony in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar. The incident took place at Naurangiya Tola village when an iron net, they were sitting on, broke, the police said.

On Wednesday night, a pre-wedding ritual of “haldi” was being performed. Some women and girls were sitting on the iron net and it suddenly broke and fell into the well, District Magistrate S Rajalingam said. Ten people were also injured in the incident, he said.

“13 women have died. The incident occurred last night at around 8.30 pm in the Nebua Naurangia, Kushinagar. The incident happened during a wedding program wherein some people were sitting on a slab of a well and due to heavy load, the slab broke,” Akhil Kumar, ADG, Gorakhpur Zone said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the families of those who killed in the incident that took place in Nebua Naurangiya police circle. “The accident in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this. With this, I wish the injured a speedy recovery. The local administration is involved in all possible help,” he tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief at the loss of lives in the mishap. He has directed authorities to step up rescue and relief operations and provide treatment to the wounded. The collector of Kushnigar and district magistrate S Rajalingam later announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

PM Modi has also announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the family members of the killed. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured.