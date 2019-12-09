Modi govt tables bill to extend reservation of SC/STs in legislatures by another 10 years

The 126th Constitutional Amendment Bill seeks to extend this special provision of reservation of seats for members of SC/ST communities till January 2030.
Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2019: Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Monday introduced the 126th Constitutional Amendment Bill to extend the reservation for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes in the Lok Sabha and state legislatures by another 10 years. Article 334 of the Constitution provided for reservation of seats for SC/STs in the house of people and state assemblies for a period of 70 years from the date of commencement of the constitution. These provisions will cease to have an effect on the 25th January 2020, if not extended further, said law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in the Lok Sabha while elaborating the need to pass the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Sixth Amendment) Bill, 2019.
While introducing the constitutional amendment bill, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that though scheduled castes and scheduled tribes have made considerable progress in the last 70 years but they still need these special provisions.
