Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday crossed a major political milestone, completing 4,399 consecutive days in office and surpassing the record of 4,398 uninterrupted days set by India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Narendra Modi first took oath on May 26, 2014, achieved the feat after leading the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to victory in three successive Lok Sabha elections. The milestone marks one of the longest uninterrupted tenures by an elected Prime Minister in India’s democratic history and comes amid continued debate over the political, economic and social legacy of his years in office.

The achievement has also renewed focus on the major reforms, infrastructure projects, economic changes and national security decisions that have defined what many political observers describe as the “Modi era.”

First non-Congress leader to achieve major milestone

Modi is the first non-Congress Prime Minister to complete two consecutive full-majority terms and subsequently secure a third term as the incumbent leader.

His tenure as Prime Minister, combined with his years as Chief Minister of Gujarat, has now extended beyond 24 years in elected executive office.

Several BJP leaders described the milestone as evidence of sustained public confidence in his leadership, while critics argue that longevity alone should not be the sole measure of political success. Nevertheless, the record shows Modi’s dominant influence on Indian politics over the last decade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

From ‘Fragile Five’ to the world’s fourth-largest economy

One of the most significant transformations often highlighted by the government is India’s economic growth trajectory since 2014.

When Modi assumed office, India was frequently grouped among the “Fragile Five” emerging economies facing concerns over inflation, fiscal deficits and slowing growth.

Over the next decade, India emerged as one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies. By 2025, the country had become the fourth-largest economy globally, overtaking several developed nations including the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

Government data cited by officials shows India’s GDP crossed the $4 trillion mark in 2025, while economic growth remained above 7% in FY 2025-26.

The government has also highlighted poverty reduction, financial inclusion and welfare delivery as key achievements. Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanisms expanded significantly during this period, enabling subsidies and welfare benefits to be transferred directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

The banking sector also witnessed a decline in gross non-performing assets (NPAs), reflecting efforts to strengthen financial institutions and improve credit quality.

Infrastructure expansion becomes a central pillar

According to news agency IANS, infrastructure development emerged as one of the defining themes of the Modi government’s governance model.

Over the past 12 years, India witnessed extensive expansion in highways, airports, metro rail systems and railway modernisation projects.

During his tenure, national highways expanded from about 91,000 km in 2014 to nearly 1.5 lakh km by 2026, IANS reported. Metro rail networks grew to more than 1,100 km across multiple cities.

The number of operational airports more than doubled.

Broad-gauge railway electrification reached near-complete levels. The government has repeatedly argued that infrastructure spending has generated employment, improved logistics efficiency and boosted economic competitiveness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo source: PTI)

Renewable energy and power sector reforms

The energy sector also underwent significant changes during Modi’s tenure. India’s installed power generation capacity crossed 530 GW, while renewable energy emerged as a major contributor to the country’s energy mix.

Solar and wind energy projects expanded rapidly under various central schemes, helping India move closer to its climate and sustainability targets.

The government has also highlighted improvements in the financial health of power distribution companies (DISCOMs), many of which had long struggled with losses.

Manufacturing push and the rise of digital India

The Modi government launched the Make in India initiative with the aim of transforming the country into a global manufacturing hub. While the programme initially faced scepticism, officials point to growth in electronics manufacturing as one of its biggest success stories.

India’s mobile phone production and exports witnessed substantial growth during the period, aided by production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes and investments by global technology firms.

The government’s semiconductor push also gained momentum, with several large investments announced to strengthen domestic chip manufacturing capabilities. Alongside manufacturing, India’s digital ecosystem expanded rapidly.

Revolution of UPI

One of the most visible changes has been the rise of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which transformed digital payments across the country.

From street vendors to large corporations, digital transactions became increasingly commonplace, helping India emerge as a global leader in real-time digital payments.

Republic Day 2026: PM Modi pays tribute to braves at National War Memorial. (Image: ANI screengrab)

Welfare and healthcare

The government also expanded welfare programmes, including the flagship Ayushman Bharat healthcare initiative, aimed at providing health coverage to millions of low-income citizens.

Political decisions that defined the Modi years

Beyond economics and infrastructure, several major political decisions shaped the Modi government’s legacy.

Abrogation of Article 370

In August 2019, Parliament approved the removal of the special constitutional status enjoyed by Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. The government described the move as a step toward greater national integration, while critics raised concerns regarding federalism, civil liberties and political representation.

Ram Mandir construction

The construction and consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya marked another defining moment during Modi’s tenure. For supporters, the temple fulfilled a decades-old aspiration linked to faith and cultural identity. The project followed years of legal and political disputes surrounding the site.

Goods and Services Tax (GST)

The introduction of the Goods and Services Tax created a unified indirect taxation framework across the country.

The reform replaced multiple state and central taxes and was designed to create a single national market, though businesses initially faced implementation challenges.

PM Modi addressing the nation in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ (PTI)

Triple Talaq

The government’s legislation banning instant triple talaq was presented as a measure aimed at protecting the rights of Muslim women.

Supporters hailed it as a significant social reform, while opponents debated aspects of criminalisation and implementation.

Campaign against Naxalism

The government has also repeatedly cited gains in combating Left-Wing Extremism. Officials have pointed to declining incidents of Naxal-related violence and expanded security operations in affected regions as evidence of success.

National security and a more assertive doctrine

National security emerged as another central theme of Modi’s leadership. The Centre’s response to terror attacks included actions such as the Uri surgical strikes and the Balakot airstrikes, both of which were projected as examples of a more proactive security strategy.

The government has consistently maintained that national security and counter-terrorism remain among its top priorities.