12-year-old girl walks 150 km from Telangana village to Bijapur, dies just short of home

The lockdown necessitated due to the coronavirus outbreak has come at a huge cost not only in terms of the impact on the economy but on human life as well. Thousands of poor migrant workers from different states are stranded in different cities and desperate to return to their native villages. Several heartfelt stories have come to fore during this lockdown, touted to be the world’s biggest to contain the spread of coronavirus.

A similar story involving a minor girl from Telangana has come to fore. The girl walked 150 km to reach her native Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, but died just a few kms before her home.

The 12-year-old girl worked at the chilly fields in a village in Telangana to earn a livelihood for her family. Desperate to reach her village, the girl began her journey on April 15 along with 11 others who worked with her.

They walked for three days, cutting through forests and avoiding the highway due to patrolling. However, the girl developed an excruciating pain in her stomach just around 14 km from home and was forced to stop there. As per reports, she collapsed there and died on the spot.

Her body was then taken to her home in an ambulance. According to doctors, the girl was severely dehydrated and malnourished. Her coronavirus tests came out negative. “She may have suffered electrolyte imbalance in her body too,” BR Pujari, senior district medical officer, said.

According to the deceased girl’s father, she had been working in Telangana for two months. “She had walked for three days. She suffered from vomiting and stomach ache,” the girl’s father said.

Meanwhile, the state government has announced Rs 1 lakh compensation for the girl’s family.

The lockdown forced migrants to walk back to their native villages as all economic activities were suspended as a result of the lockdown announced by the government. Road, rail and air traffic were also halted by the government to prevent mass movement, forcing migrant workers to walk back to their native villages hundreds of kms away.