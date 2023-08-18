12 per cent of sitting MPs in Rajya Sabha are billionaires: ADR report

About 12 per cent of sitting MPs of Rajya Sabha are billionaires with southern states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana having the highest percentage of such parliamentarians, according to a report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and the National Election Watch (NEW).

The report analysed and updated the criminal, financial and other background details of 225 out of 233 Rajya Sabha MPs.

According to the report, 5 (45 per cent) out of 11 MPs from Andhra Pradesh, 3 (43 per cent) out of 7 MPs from Telangana have declared assets worth more than Rs 100 crores. The total assets of seven MPs analysed from Telangana is Rs 5,596 crore, that of 11 MPs from Andhra Pradesh is Rs 3,823 crore.

From Delhi, 1 (33 per cent) out of 3 MPs, 3 (16 per cent) out of 19 MPs from Maharashtra, 2 (29 per cent) out of 7 MPs from Punjab, 1 (20 per cent) out of 5 MPs from Haryana and 2 (18 per cent) out of 11 MPs from Madhya Pradesh have assets worth over Rs 100 crores, it said.

Out of the 225 Rajya Sabha sitting MPs analysed, 75 (33 per cent) have declared criminal cases against themselves, while 41 (18 per cent) MPs have declared serious criminal cases and two members have declared cases related to murder (IPC section 302).

A total of 12 MPs out of the 85 Rajya Sabha MPs from BJP have serious criminal cases registered against them, while 8 (27 per cent) out of the 30 MPs from Congress have serious criminal cases against them.

Congress MP KC Venugopal from Rajasthan has declared case related to rape (IPC Section 376) registered against him.