12 killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri as van ramps into parked truck; CM Yogi Adityanath expresses grief

In a horrific incident, 12 people lost their lives when a van carrying 17 rammed into a parked truck on Saturday morning. (ANI)

In a horrific incident, 12 people lost their lives when a van carrying 17 rammed into a parked truck on Saturday morning. The incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri area when an overloaded van hit the truck from the rear side near a roadside eatery. The van was on its way to Sitapur from Shahjahanpur. The driver lost control of the van running in high speed leading to the accident. The accident took place in Uchauliya. Nine people, including the 25-year-old van driver Anup Awasthi and 23-year-old helper Kishan, died on the spot.

Three of the seven injured who were rushed to a hospital in Shahjahanpur succumbed to their injuries later. However, two children, aged three months and one year, had a miraculous escape, said Deputy SP Vijay Anand. While the efforts were on to identify the other deceased, the Deputy SP added.

Taking a note of the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths. The CM directed the officials concerned to initiate steps for ensuring all possible help and proper treatment to the injured.

In a similar incident on Thursday, 13 children on their way to school were killed and eight others injured when a train rammed into their van at an unmanned railway crossing in Kushinagar. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had ordered an inquiry into the train-school van accident and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased. As per the report by the Indian Express, the police said that the accident was the result of a driver without the requisite experience and an unmanned level crossing.

The police arrested the manager and principal of Divine Mission School, K J Khan, where the students studied. Khan was sent to jail on Friday. According to Bishunpur police station house officer (SHO) Sanjay Kumar Singh, the fact that Khan was running an unrecognised school and allowed van without proper documentation to ferry students saw the charge of criminal conspiracy against him.