Twelve people were killed and two injured on Tuesday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, police said. A vehicle carrying Machail Yatra pilgrims fell into a deep gorge in the Dool area, the police sources said. The driver apparently lost control over it. While 12 were killed on the spot, two who sustained critical injuries were shifted to a hospital.