Unseasonal rain and hail left more than a 100 people dead across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday — triggering a wave of condolence messages from across the globe. Several world leaders have since issued messages expressing support for India and mourning the loss of lives. Relief measures remain underway after the strong storm uprooted trees, damaged houses and left dozens badly injured.

“Due to bad weather on May 13, including storms, rain, hailstorm and lightning, reports of 111 deaths were received from 26 districts. 72 persons were injured, 170 livestock losses and damage to 227 houses have been reported in the state,” read a statement from the Relief Commissioner.

World leaders condole incident

Several countries and leaders have shared condolence messages after details of the storm emerged. Russian President Vladimir Putin penned a heartfelt letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing sympathy for the affected families. The UAE also shared a statement ahead of Modi’s visit to the country on Friday.

“Shocked and saddened by the news of the loss of lives in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh after the sudden storm. My heartfelt condolences and prayers to the families,” Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong wrote on X.

“Please accept our deepest condolences on the numerous casualties and widespread destruction caused by the cyclone in Uttar Pradesh. Please convey my words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all those affected by the natural disaster,” Putin wrote in a letter to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of India following the storm that swept through Uttar Pradesh, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries, as well as significant damage”, read a statement from the UAE foreign ministry.

111 killed, 72 injured, relief work underway – What exactly happened?

Relentless rain, lightning, and thunderstorms struck various parts of the state over the past two days — triggering a shocking wave of death and destruction. Dozens of people were reported dead in rain-related incidents from various districts. In many cases the casualties were caused by wall collapses and other structural damage. Trees and electric poles were uprooted in several areas, while many houses were damaged in the storm. Several people were also killed after being struck by lightning.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district magistrates and officials of various departments to visit the affected areas and provide all possible assistance to the victims and their families.

He also instructed the officials to remain alert and ordered the revenue and agriculture departments, along with insurance companies, to conduct a survey of the damage and submit a report to the government.