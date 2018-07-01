​​​
  3. 11 members of a family found dead in Delhi’s Burari, say police officials

Eleven members of a family were found dead under mysterious circumstances in north Delhi's Burari this morning, police said.

Published: July 1, 2018 9:15 AM
The dead include seven women.

Eleven members of a family were found dead under mysterious circumstances in north Delhi’s Burari this morning, police said. The bodies were found hanging, they said. The dead include seven women. Police are yet to give further details.

