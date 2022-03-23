11 killed in massive fire at Hyderabad scrap godown, CM Rao announces ex-gratia

At least 11 people were killed after a massive fire broke out at a scrap shop in Hyderabad’s Bhoiguda area on Wednesday morning.

“Out of 12 people, one person survived. DRF reached the spot to douse the fire. A shock circuit could be the reason for the fire. We are investigating the matter,” said Gandhi Nagar SHO Mohan Rao.

The fire incident took place in the morning around 4am. A team of firefighters arrived immediately and doused the fire. 11 people have died and one had escaped safely from the premises. Details will be given after investigation: L Sharman, Hyderabad District Collector pic.twitter.com/rEYUjQvLVp — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2022

The fire control room received a call around 3 AM and the blaze was completely extinguished after about four hours, fire officials said.

The eleven people, who were sleeping on the first floor of the building, could not save themselves as there was only one internal spiral staircase in it, they said.

Telangana CM KC Rao mourned the death of Bihar workers in the fire at Boiguda Timber Depot in Secunderabad. He announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of the kins and directed Chief Secretary to make arrangements for the repatriation of bodies of workers killed in the incident.