11 Delhi-bound flights diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow airports due to bad weather

"Nine flights have been diverted to Jaipur airport and two to Lucknow," the official added. Officials said more flights could be diverted.
As many as 11 Delhi-bound flights were diverted to Jaipur and Lucknow airports due to heavy rains in the national capital on Monday, airport officials said here. “A total of 11 flights have been diverted due to bad weather that has created an air traffic congestion over Delhi airport this evening,” an airport official said.
“Nine flights have been diverted to Jaipur airport and two to Lucknow,” the official added. Officials said more flights could be diverted.
(More details are awaited.)
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.