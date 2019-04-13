100 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Shameful act in Britain-India history, says British envoy

British High Commissioner to India Dominic Asquith lays wreath at Jallianwala Bagh memorial. (Photo/ANI)

100 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: British High Commissioner to India Dominic Asquith on Saturday described the Jallianwala Bagh massacre as a ‘shameful act in British-Indian history’. Asquith visited Amritsar to pay tribute to those who were killed in what has been described as one of the worst atrocities during the British rule in India.

“The events of Jallianwala Bagh 100 years ago, today reflect a shameful act in British-Indian history. We deeply regret what happened and the suffering caused. I am pleased today that the UK and India have and remain committed to developing further a thriving 21st Century partnership,” Asquith wrote in the visitor’s book after laying a wreath at Jallianwala Bagh memorial.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also visited the memorial to pay tribute to hundreds who were killed in firing by British troops in 1919.

The British High Commissioner’s message has come days after UK Prime Minister Theresa May described the Jallianwala Bagh massacre as a ‘shameful scar’ on British Indian history. She, however, stopped short of offering an official apology for the incident. The then British Prime Minister David Cameron had visited Jallianwala Bagh in 2013 and described the killings as a ‘deeply shameful event’.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered his tributes on the occasion and said the incident inspires Indians to work hard.

“Today, when we observe 100 years of the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre, India pays tributes to all those martyred on that fateful day. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. Their memory inspires us to work even harder to build an India they would be proud of,” PM Modi tweeted.

Over 350 people were killed on April 13, 1919 when British soldiers opened fire on civilians who were holding a protest inside Jallianwala Bagh against some oppressive laws enforced in Punjab region. However, according to some records the death toll in the massacre was much higher than what was officially reported.