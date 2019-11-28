100 VIPs, mega stage, 80,000 attendees: All you need to know about Uddhav Thackeray’s grand swearing-in ceremony

Over 75,000 people are likely to attend the grand ceremony. (PTI Image)

The preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of Shiv Sena chief and ‘Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi’ leader Uddhav Thackeray are in full swing at Shivaji Park in Dadar in central Mumbai. The 59-year-old Thackeray will take oath as Chief Minister at 6:40 PM today. He will be the first person from the Thackeray family to become the Chief Minister. Along with Thackeray, six leaders from each party (Shiv Sena- NCP- Congress) will also take oath today. From NCP, state unit chief Jayant Patil and senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal will be sworn in at the ceremony.

Key details of Uddhav Thackeray’s grand oath-taking ceremony:

– Leaders cutting across political lines have been invited for the oath-taking ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, TDP’s Chandrababu Naidu, SP’s Mulayam Singh Yadav, BSP’s Mayawati, DMK leader MK Stalin and others have been invited to attend the grand event.

– Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be the eighth person to take oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra not being an elected legislator. Earlier, Congress leaders A R Antulay, Vasantdada Patil, Shivajirao Nilangekar-Patil, Shankarrao Chavan, Sushilkumar Shinde, and Prithviraj Chavan occupied the top post when they were not a member of either house.

– Around 800 farmers including the family member of those farmers who committed suicide from various districts of the state have also been invited for the swearing-in ceremony today. Over 75,000 people are likely to attend the grand ceremony.

– About 2,000 police personnel have been deployed for the maintenance of law and order. The entire area has been turned into a fortress. Several teams of Quick Response Teams, Riot Control Police, State Reserve Police Force, Local Armed Police, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad have been deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

– A grand stage has been set up for the ceremony. The decor resembles the Shaniwarwada fort in Pune which had been the seat of the Pehwas during the reign of the Maratha empire.

– A statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has also been placed on the stage. The stage set up at the Shivaji Park also has 100 chairs, possibly meant for the VIPs. The stage has been decked up with flowers. A large screen has been placed behind the stage for people to witness the oath-taking ceremony.

– The Mumbai police have also issued an advisory to streamline and smooth flow of the traffic in the city today. The traffic restrictions will be in place between 3 pm to 9 pm today.