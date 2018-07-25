100 per cent electrification in Arunachal Pradesh by Dec 31: IPR Minister

100 per cent electrification in Arunachal Pradesh by Dec 31

Arunachal Pradesh strives to achieve 100 per cent electrification by the end of this year under the Centre’s ‘Saubhagya’ scheme, a state minister said here today while presenting the progress report of the BJP government’s two-year regime.

The Pema Khandu-led BJP government completed two years of governance in the state on July 17. “The government plans to electrify 44,806 households -39,376 on-grid connections and 5,430 off-grid connections – in the last phase of ‘Saubhagya’ programme, thus achieving 100 per cent electrification by December 31,” state Information and Public Relations Minister Bamang Felix told reporters. Talking about other rural development initiatives, Felix said the Khandu-led government has recently launched the Sarkaar Aapke Dwar (government at your doorstep) initiative, under which the government officials would hold administrative camps in villages over the next 4 months to ensure “on-spot delivery” of services.

that 60 flagship schemes of the Centre and nine programmes of the Khandu government are successfully running in the state, Felix said that a CM Dashboard has been created here to ensure that the beneficiaries receive their dues on time. “From day one, our government has been working hard to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach each and every eligible person,” he said. On panchayat elections, which were scheduled to be held in June this year, the spokesman said the government has initiated necessary measures. The term of the panchayat bodies in Arunachal expired on May 31.

The Gauhati High Court recently sent a directive to the state government to conduct the panchayat elections before December 31 in response to a writ petition filed by a former zilla parishad chairman. “We have shifted from the existing 3-tier system to a 2-tier system for which necessary rules and regulations have to be put in place. As and when the process is complete, we will hold the panchayat elections,” he said. Felix also said that the government was aware of the High court directions.

“The state government will take all steps to humbly comply with the court’s order,” he added. Asked about the multi-crore Trans Arunachal Highway compensation scam, Felix said the law will take its course. An ambitious highway project in Arunachal Pradesh for ensuring faster access to the China border came in the eye of storm after civil societies alleged that the district officials siphoned off funds sanctioned by the Centre as compensation for the land acquired. Former Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Kemo Lollen was arrested in connection with the scam. “The state government will not think twice before initiating action against those who compromise with the development activities,” he added.