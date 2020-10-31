100% govt jobs not possible even if God becomes Chief Minister: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant. (Pic: CM/Twitter)

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that 100 per cent government jobs would not be possible even if God becomes the chief minister. He said it was not possible to give government jobs to everyone. “It’s not possible to give government jobs to everyone. Even if God becomes the chief minister tomorrow, 100% government jobs would still not be possible,” the Goa chief minister said while speaking at a web conference with village panchayat representatives at ‘Swayampurna Mitra’ outreach initiative launch.

The chief minister further said that unemployed) households should have Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 income per month. “There are so many jobs in Goa which outsiders get cracking on…our Swayampurna Mitras will also coordinate works like arranging suitable minor jobs for the rural unemployed,” Sawant said.

On Wednesday, the chief minister had addressed the Swayampurna Mitra Training Session. At the event, he had said that the designated government officer ‘Swayampurna Mitra’ will visit his respective village Panchayat on Saturdays to take government schemes and policies till the last person in the society, and work towards realising our goal of a Swayampurna Goa.

Goa’s unemployment rate is currently pegged at 15.4 per cent. Earlier this month, the Chief Minister had expressed concern over rising unemployment while speaking at a function organised by the CII.