  • MORE MARKET STATS

100% govt jobs not possible even if God becomes Chief Minister: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

By: |
October 31, 2020 6:20 PM

"It's not possible to give government jobs to everyone. Even if God becomes the chief minister tomorrow, 100% government jobs would still not be possible," the Goa chief minister said.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant. (Pic: CM/Twitter)

 

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that 100 per cent government jobs would not be possible even if God becomes the chief minister. He said it was not possible to give government jobs to everyone. “It’s not possible to give government jobs to everyone. Even if God becomes the chief minister tomorrow, 100% government jobs would still not be possible,” the Goa chief minister said while speaking at a web conference with village panchayat representatives at ‘Swayampurna Mitra’ outreach initiative launch.

Related News

The chief minister further said that unemployed) households should have Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 income per month. “There are so many jobs in Goa which outsiders get cracking on…our Swayampurna Mitras will also coordinate works like arranging suitable minor jobs for the rural unemployed,” Sawant said.

On Wednesday, the chief minister had addressed the Swayampurna Mitra Training Session. At the event, he had said that the designated government officer ‘Swayampurna Mitra’ will visit his respective village Panchayat on Saturdays to take government schemes and policies till the last person in the society, and work towards realising our goal of a Swayampurna Goa.

Goa’s unemployment rate is currently pegged at 15.4 per cent. Earlier this month, the Chief Minister had expressed concern over rising unemployment while speaking at a function organised by the CII.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. 100% govt jobs not possible even if God becomes Chief Minister Goa CM Pramod Sawant
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Will continue struggle against ‘huge’ power bills, pollution: Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta
2Inequality created by lack of access to technology must be removed: CJI SA Bobde
3Maharashtra CM urges Centre to raise onion stock holding limit