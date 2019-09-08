100 days, no Vikas: Rahul Gandhi blames Modi govt for slowdown in GDP growth

Rahul Gandhi said that the Modi government lacked the direction and plans to turnaround the economy. (PTI)

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi today blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly destroying the economy and subverting democracy. He said that the Modi government lacked the direction and plans to turnaround the economy. The former Congress chief said: “Congratulations to the Modi Govt on 100Days NoVikas, the continued subversion of democracy, a firmer stranglehold on a submissive media to drown out criticism and a glaring lack of leadership, direction and plans where it’s needed the most — to turnaround our ravaged economy.”

The grand old party too accused the government of derailing the economy. In a series of tweets, it said that a steep fall in GDP from last year was a direct result of the government’s ignorance and gross mismanagement of the economy. “By disregarding voices of the industry, economists and former PM Dr Singh, BJP has proved itself to be completely incompetent in handling the economy,” the Congress said.

“Eight sectors have recorded a growth rate below 2% and our Finance Minister still refuses to accept that our economy is in free fall. If the BJP continues this path of negligence and deceit, we are headed towards a recession,” it added. The party further said that the automobile sector was facing its worst-ever crisis in years but the government claimed that the economy was doing better than the US and China. “The solution to problems comes with acknowledging them first, which this govt has failed to do,” it said.

The Congress also said that the government was weakening the democracy by undermining the institutions. “The BJP treats the parliament like a notice board; bills are not debated or discussed but presented just to complete a formality. This is a sign of a weakening democracy,” it added. The BJP is today celebrating the first 100 days of the government in the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.