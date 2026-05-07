Kerala-based brand Neytt by Extraweave has once again created the base carpet for the Met Gala, one of fashion’s most high-profile events. The carpet for the 78th edition of the gala was produced in Cherthala, Kerala, before being shipped to New York City for the final installation.

Designed in an off-white natural-fibre finish, the carpet was later transformed in New York by the Met Gala design team. Conceived by event designer Raúl Àvila along with filmmaker Baz Luhrmann and production designer Derek McLane, the final design resembles a stone pathway with moss-green accents and cascading wisteria flowers in shades of lilac, pink and white. The installation was designed to match the Costume Institute’s “Costume Art” theme.

Carpet made with sisal fibre from Madagascar

The carpet was made using hand-sorted natural sisal fibre sourced from Madagascar. The company said the material was selected for its durability, texture and sustainable qualities. Built in a boucle weave construction, the carpet was designed to handle heavy footfall while maintaining a refined finish. For the 2026 edition, Neytt produced 57 rolls measuring 4 x 30 metres each, covering a total area of 6,840 square metres. The large-scale production process began in Cherthala in Kerala’s Alleppey district and continued over nearly three months before the carpet was shipped to the United States.

Hundreds of artisans worked on the project

Around 400 to 500 artisans worked on the carpet over 90 days, according to the company. Teams handled different stages of weaving and finishing to complete the project. Founder Sivan Santosh said the company used a finer and whiter yarn this year to create a cleaner and more polished appearance. Santosh recently expanded the brand’s retail presence with a flagship store in Sultanpur in New Delhi.

Neytt has contributed to several Met Gala editions in recent years. In 2022, the company created a red-and-blue striped carpet for “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” In 2023, it collaborated with Japanese architect Tadao Ando on a swirled carpet design for the Karl Lagerfeld tribute. In 2025, the company supplied a natural-fibre base carpet that artist Cy Gavin transformed into a deep blue floral design featuring narcissus flowers.