10 years to 26/11 Mumbai attacks: Perpetrators of terrorist acts should be brought to justice, says UN spokesperson

By: | Published: November 27, 2018 10:33 AM

Any person who takes part in terrorist attacks or any acts of violence should be brought to justice, the UN has said as India marked the 10th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks carried out by terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.

26/11 attack, mumbai terror attack, mumbai 26 11 attack, taj hotel attack, 26 11 taj attack, 26 11 mumbai attack, chabad house, leopold cafe, nariman houseSpokesperson for Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Stephane Dujarric. (Reuters)

Any person who takes part in terrorist attacks or any acts of violence should be brought to justice, the UN has said as India marked the 10th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks carried out by terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba. About 166 people, including six Americans, were killed in the terror attack carried out by 10 LeT terrorists over a period of three days. Nine of the attackers were killed by the police while lone survivor Ajmal Kasab was captured and hanged after he was handed down death sentence by an Indian court. “As a matter of principle, we always believe that those who are responsible for violence..random violence for acts of terrorism should be brought to justice,” Spokesperson for Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Stephane Dujarric said at his daily press briefing Monday.

Dujarric was responding to a question by PTI on the 10th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks and the US State Department announcement to offer a five million dollar reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of any individual who was involved in planning or facilitating the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Spokesperson for President of the General Assembly Maria Fernanda Espinosa, Monica Grayley also said that any person or persons who take part in terrorist attacks or any acts of violence “should be held accountable and they should be brought to justice.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that the “barbarity” of the Mumbai terror attacks had “shocked” the entire world, adding that it is an “affront” to the families of the victims that, after ten years, those who planned the Mumbai attack have still not been convicted for their involvement. “We call upon all countries, particularly Pakistan, to uphold their UN Security Council obligations to implement sanctions against the terrorists responsible for this atrocity, including Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and its affiliates,” Pompeo said in his message.

He added that the US is committed to seeing that those responsible for this attack face justice. The Department of State Rewards for Justice (RFJ) Program is offering a new reward for up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of any individual who was involved in planning or facilitating the 2008 Mumbai attack, he added.

