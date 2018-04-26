10-year-old allegedly raped and held captive at Sahibabad madrasa, bone test likely on minor accused

In a shocking case, a 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped and held captive at a madrasa in Uttar Pradesh’s Sahibabad. The police are evaluating the prospect of conducting a bone ossification test to determine the actual age of the accused arrested.

In a shocking case, a 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped and held captive at a madrasa in Uttar Pradesh’s Sahibabad. The police have arrested a minor accused in the case, but say they are evaluating the prospect of conducting a bone ossification test to determine the actual age of the accused arrested. According to The Indian Express, Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch said that even if the boy claims to be 17 years old, he is yet to produce the documents to back this claim.

The boy has been apprehended under IPC section 376 and sections 4 and 6 of the POCSO Act. On Tuesday, the case was transferred to the Crime Branch. The 17-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly abducting and raping the 10-year-old girl inside a madrasa in Sahibabad. The girl had gone missing since April 21.

Alok Kumar said that the police is going through all allegations and evidence. Meanwhile, the victim’s family said that they don’t know the accused. They have alleged that the girl was gangraped, however, police are yet to make any other arrests. As per reports, the police is investigating the role of three other adults whether they were present during the alleged rape or not. The girl has undergone two medical examinations and is currently in a shelter home run by the Child Welfare Committee.

On Wednesday, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari and East Delhi MP Maheish Girri visited the girls’ family. Tiwari said that he will talk to UP CM Yogi Adityanath for help in investigation since the madarsa is in UP, while Girri said he has written to the union home minister “requesting a CBI inquiry”.

On Wednesday, protests took place near Ghazipur and NH24 as a small crowd demanded “capital punishment for the rape accused”. As per the IE report, protesters criticised police officers of not making more arrests and demanded that the madrasa be sealed and culprits hanged. As protest went on till noon, two passersby from the minority community were heckled by protesters. In the evening, a candlelight protest was organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha at India Gate. Maheish Girri and Manoj Tiwari were among those who took part in the protest, which saw hundreds in attendance.