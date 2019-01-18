10 missing after avalanche hits Khardung La in Ladakh, rescue operation underway

By: | Published: January 18, 2019 10:46 AM

Ladakh avalanche: At least 10 people have been feared trapped under snow after an avalanche occurred in Khardung La of Ladakh region in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ladakh avalanche10 missing after avalanche hits Ladakh

Ladakh avalanche: At least 10 people have been feared trapped under snow after an avalanche occurred in Khardung La of Ladakh region in Jammu and Kashmir, news agency ANI reported. A massive search operation has been launched by the Army and police to trace the missing people.

The region has been been witnessing heavy snowfall for the last last few weeks. On Thursday, the authorities had issued an avalanche warning in several districts of Valley and Ladakh. The warning was issued for Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kargil and Leh districts.

The administration has directed people of avalanche-prone districts not to venture out and wait for further alert. According to the weather office, Srinagar and Gulmarg in Kashmir received 5.4 mm and 15.2 mm snowfall on Thursday, respectively. In south Kashmir, Pahalgam recorded 9.0 mm snowfall while Kupwara received 16.2 mm of snow.

The MeT department has predicted another spell of snowfall in the Valley between January 19 and 23.

