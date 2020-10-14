’10 lakh govt jobs in first Cabinet meet’: Tejashwi Yadav’s mega poll promise for Bihar youth

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Elections 2020: RJD leader and Opposition’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday made a big poll promise for unemployed youth in Bihar. He said that if the opposition parties led by him come to power, they will announce 10 lakh jobs for youth in their first cabinet meet. “If we form the government, the first thing we will do at the first cabinet meet is to sanction jobs for 10 lakh youth. These will be government jobs and permanent in nature,” Tejashwi Yadav said ahead of filing nomination from Raghopur today for the upcoming assembly polls.

He also targeted MoS Nityanand Rai for saying that terrorists will escape Kashmir and take shelter in Bihar if Rashtriya Janata Dal is elected to power in Bihar. Yadav said that the unemployment rate in Bihar is 46.6%. “What does he have to say on the terror of unemployment, poverty, starvation and migration? What did their double-engine govt do in 15 years? It’s their attempt to divert from agenda but we want to contest election on agenda,” the RJD leader said.

Clarifying on MoS Rai’s remarks, BJP leader Bhupender Yadav said that the minister’s statement meant that the Bharatiya Janata Party was “strongly fighting against terrorism…in a way the remark is being twisted, he said it in context of national security”.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav filed his nomination from Raghopur assembly constituency on Tuesday. The RJD is contesting in alliance with Congress, CPI (M), CPI, and CPI (ML). Tejashwi led-RJD will fight on 144 seats, Congress on 70, CPI (M) on 4, CPI on 6, and CPI (ML) on 19. Recently, a poll conducted by Times Now-C Voter predicted a comfortable majority for the NDA.

The first phase of polling will happen on October 28. The results will be declared on November 10.