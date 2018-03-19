10 kg of gold looted in Ghaziabad, jewellers threaten strike

The dramatic incident took place near the Sahibabad railway station when Rohit Jain, owner of Union Jewellers & Gems Pvt Ltd, was returning from Meerut after showing samples of the merchandise to Meerut-based jewellers. (Representative image: IE)

Armed robbers in police uniform looted 10 kg of gold chains from a Mumbai-based jeweller here early on Monday, triggering a threat to go on strike by jewellers in Ghaziabad. The dramatic incident took place near the Sahibabad railway station when Rohit Jain, owner of Union Jewellers & Gems Pvt Ltd, was returning from Meerut after showing samples of the merchandise to Meerut-based jewellers. He left Meerut at 8 p.m. on Sunday. As he, along with his friends Deepak and Krishna, reached Sahibabad, they stopped their car at an eatery near the railway station. As they left the place, the criminals who were wearing police uniform asked the driver to stop the car for checking.

The moment the car halted, the robbers whipped out a pistol, grabbed the entire stock of gold and escaped. “We hope to work out the case soon,” Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said. But furious jewellers said theft of gold had become a recurring phenomenon in Ghaziabad, a sprawling district which borders Delhi.

Ravi Verma, General Secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Swarnkar Sangh here, said the jewellers would shut their shops if the case was not worked out within 24 hours. He said the entire looted jewellery should be recovered.