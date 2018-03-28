10 facts about Sudhir Kumar Bhagat, 25-yr-old B.Tech dropout who Noida police claims is ‘Naxalite area commander’

According to police, Sudhir, who hails from Deoria area of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, is a B.Tech dropout. (IE Photo)

The Noida Police on Monday night claimed to have arrested a suspected Naxalite area commander, carrying a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on his head. The arrested man has been identified as 25-year-old Sudhir Kumar Bhagat. According to police, Sudhir, who hails from Deoria area of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, is a B.Tech dropout. He was involved in 15 cases, including bomb blasts, murders and robbery.

Here is all you need to know about Sudhir Kumar Bhagat:

1. Ajay Pal Sharma, SSP, Gautam Buddha Nagar informed that Sudhir had been living in Noida since 2015 with a changed identity of Aditya Kumar. He was picked up from Harola village in Sector 5 on Monday night. He was residing here with his wife, sister and brother-in-law. He was also using a fake Aadhaar card.

2. This is the first time Sudhir has been arrested for his involvement in criminal activities. During police interrogation, Sudhir confessed his involvement in many incidents in Bihar, the SSP said.

3. Police said that since 2013, 15 cases have been registered against him at various police stations in Muzaffarpur under sections relating to murder, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substance Act and Arms Act.

4. The SSP said that Sudhir was allegedly involved in blasts at two factories and on a train in East Champaran district of Bihar. There are also three murder cases registered against his name.

5. Sudhir had joined a Ghaziabad-based engineering college but dropped out in 2013, police said. As per reports, he was pursuing his B.Tech (mechanical) course in Ghaziabad’s Divya Jyoti College.

6. As per the claims of the police, Sudhir was a member of an organisation that had around 35-40 people. He was well trained to use AK-47, SLR, TNT, bombs and carbine.

7. During the search operation, police said that they recovered a .32 bore pistol and a magazine, five live .32 bore cartridges, a fake Aadhaar card. Besides, a college ID card was also seized from his possession which carries his actual name and address.

8. He first came under the scanner of Bihar police in 2007 when he fled home after assaulting a neighbour. Sudhir has four brothers.

9. In 2013, Sudhir had visited his village and allegedly killed local panchayat chief Manan Singh. It was only after this incident that he came in touch with Maoist commander Anil Ram and was influenced by him.

10. Sudhir was then made the Maoist area commander in his hometown. He was also given the responsibility to train people on the use of weapons including AK-47. In the same year, he killed the neighbour who had earlier filed a police complaint against him.