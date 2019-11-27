10% drop in incidents of bribery in the last one year, but there’s a catch!

The highest number of incidents of bribery were reported in authorities involved in property registration and land issues.

Corruption Perception Index 2019: Incidents of bribery in the country have reduced by 10 per cent in the last year even as cash remains the primary mode to pay bribes, findings of a survey released recently have revealed. While the drop in corruption figures is a positive sign, the report also highlights that government departments dealing property registration and land issues, police and municipal corporation make up for the top three corruption-prone departments in India.

As per the survey carried out by Transparency International India (TII) and LocalCircles, as many as 51 per cent Indians paid bribe in the last one year. Among the three categories, the highest number of incidents of bribery were reported in authorities involved in property registration and land issues.

“Only 12 per cent citizens said bribery in property registration and land issues has reduced in the last 12 months. Forty-nine per cent said bribery is continuing like before and eight per cent said it has increased. Nine per cent said they did not need to pay a bribe. Seventeen per cent citizens said bribery in matters related to taxation had reduced,” the survey stated.

The survey found that India recorded a slight improvement of three places in its ranking in the Corruption Perception Index 2018 as compared to last year and the country’s standing is now 78 among 180 nations.

According to the survey carried out in 20 states, Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, West Bengal, Kerala, Goa and Odisha reported low instances of corruption. On the other hand, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Punjab had higher occurrences of corruption.

Notably, giving a bribe is an offence with up to seven years of imprisonment or fine or both under the Prevention of Corruption Act 2018.

The survey, conducted by Transparency International India (TII) and LocalCircles, stated that 35 per cent of the respondents accepted that they gave cash as bribe in the last 12 months to get their work done while 16 per cent said they always managed to get their work done without paying bribes.

The survey also flagged that most of the state governments failed to take effective steps to reduce corruption and 48 per cent citizens felt that no effective steps have been taken to curb the problem.

The ‘India Corruption Survey 2019’ received 1,90,000 responses from people in 248 districts.