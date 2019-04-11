1 dead, 3 injured in police action on protesters in Kupwara

By: | Published: April 11, 2019 9:26 PM

One person died and three others injured in security forces' action on protestors in Handwara area of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir Thursday, a police official said.

1 dead, 3 injured in police action on protesters in Kupwara

One person died and three others injured in security forces’ action on protestors in Handwara area of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir Thursday, a police official said.

Protests broke out in Mandigam area of Handwara in the north Kashmir district after polling for the first phase of parliamentary polls ended, the official said.

He said the protesters pelted stones on the polling staff returning from election duty.

The security forces accompanying the election staff used force on the protesters and four persons were injured in the action, he said.

The injured were taken to a hospital where one of them succumbed, the official said.

He said stone-pelting incidents have been reported from a few other places immediately after the polling ended.

Some security forces’ personnel and polling staff have been injured, the official said, adding details were awaited.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. 1 dead, 3 injured in police action on protesters in Kupwara
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition