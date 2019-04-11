1 dead, 3 injured in police action on protesters in Kupwara

One person died and three others injured in security forces’ action on protestors in Handwara area of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir Thursday, a police official said.

Protests broke out in Mandigam area of Handwara in the north Kashmir district after polling for the first phase of parliamentary polls ended, the official said.

He said the protesters pelted stones on the polling staff returning from election duty.

The security forces accompanying the election staff used force on the protesters and four persons were injured in the action, he said.

The injured were taken to a hospital where one of them succumbed, the official said.

He said stone-pelting incidents have been reported from a few other places immediately after the polling ended.

Some security forces’ personnel and polling staff have been injured, the official said, adding details were awaited.