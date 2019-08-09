​Former ​finance minister Arun Jaitley admitted to AIIMS, PM Modi visits hospital

The former finance minister has been ailing for some time. (File photo)

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences after he reported some complications and anxiety. According to India Today, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Home Minister Amit Shah, Speaker OM Birla are currently at AIIMS. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also reached the hospital to see the former finance minister.

Jaitley was admitted to the Cardio-Neuro-Centre of the hospital around 11 am in the morning. PTI citing sources reported that Jaitley was under observation and a team of doctors including endocrinologists, cardiologists and nephrologists was monitoring his condition. His condition is said to be stable. The AIIMS is expected to issue a health bulletin shortly. The former finance minister has been ailing for some time. Earlier this year, Arun Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS for treatment.

Last year, Jaitley underwent a kidney transplant operation at AIIMS. Informing about his health, the former minister in a tweet had said: “I am being treated for kidney-related problems and certain infections that I have contracted. I am therefore currently working from a controlled environment at home. The future course of my treatment would be determined by the doctors treating me.” In 2014, Jaitley underwent a bariatric surgery to treat weight gain because of a diabetic condition.

Arun Jaitley handled the ministry of finance and ministry of defense for some time in the first tenure of the Modi government. However, he opted out of the government in the second term considering his health.