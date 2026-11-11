IBM will stop sponsoring US work visas and green cards for most jobs in its Consulting division, which has more than 150,000 employees, Reuters reported. The decision comes as the Donald Trump administration steps up its scrutiny of foreign workers hired by technology companies in the US.

The company confirmed the decision on Tuesday (November 10), saying it would end visa and green card sponsorship for the majority of roles in IBM Consulting.

The move comes at a time when several major technology companies are facing tighter checks on their hiring of foreign workers. Last month, the US government suspended Microsoft, Adobe and several major outsourcing companies, including Cognizant, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), from the Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) process. PERM is an important step for foreign workers seeking permanent residency, or green cards, in the US.

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Why is IBM ending visa and green card sponsorship?

IBM Consulting has used US visa programmes for highly skilled foreign workers to fill gaps in its workforce. However, the company’s participation in these programmes has been falling for several years, a spokesperson told Reuters.

In a statement to Reuters, the company said it had decided to stop sponsoring visas and green cards for most roles as the availability of skills and the needs of its clients had changed.

In other words, IBM said its hiring requirements have evolved, reducing its need to use these visa programmes for most positions in its Consulting division.

What happens to IBM employees affected by the decision?

Employees affected by the decision will have two options. They can either continue working for IBM outside the US or leave the company by the end of this year, Bloomberg News reported earlier, citing an internal company document it had seen.

The decision could affect foreign workers who depend on employer sponsorship to continue working in the US or pursue permanent residency.

Trump administration steps up action against foreign worker hiring

IBM’s announcement comes as the Trump administration increases pressure on major companies to reduce their reliance on highly skilled foreign workers in the US.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that the H-1B visa programme is often affected by fraud and takes away jobs from skilled American workers, giving them to foreign employees instead.

Last year, the White House announced a one-time $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa petitions. The administration has also been looking at making the higher fee a formal requirement.

In October, the US government suspended several technology companies from a programme that allows H-1B workers to apply for green cards through the Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) process.

The administration said the action was part of its efforts to crack down on fraud and ensure that American workers were not being laid off and replaced by foreign employees.

The companies affected included Adobe, Microsoft and some of the biggest employers of H-1B workers, such as Cognizant, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella honoured by Trump hours before suspension

The announcement of the suspensions came within hours of Trump honouring Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella with the National Medal of Technology and Innovation.

Nadella, who was born in India, was among six business leaders recognised by the US President.

Five of the six award recipients were foreign-born US citizens. They included Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who was born in South Africa, and Google co-founder Sergey Brin, who moved to the US from Russia with his family when he was a child.