US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday announced a new “America First” visa schedule that will prioritise business professionals. The move comes a day after the Trump administration announced that many temporary visa holders in the US may have to return to their home countries before seeking a Green Card.

The new “America First” visa policy, Rubio explained, aims to support people whose work helps boost business and economic ties with the United States. The US official made the announcement while inaugurating the US Embassy Support Annex Building in New Delhi during his first visit to India as US Secretary of State.

#WATCH | Delhi: At the US Embassy Support Annex Building dedication ceremony, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says, "We're introducing a new America First visa schedule that prioritises business professionals that strengthen these ties. But the facility, as I said, is not just… pic.twitter.com/pkY5nlb6r5 — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2026

“We’re introducing a new America First visa schedule that prioritises business professionals that strengthen these ties,” Rubio said at the ceremony. The announcement comes at a time when India and the United States are seeking to deepen economic engagement and pursue their goal of doubling bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030 under the Mission 500 initiative.

Rubio said the new visa policy is part of efforts to strengthen business ties and contacts between people in India and the United States. “But the facility, as I said, is not just for those who are applying for visas. It’s also for you, the Americans who work here, the men and women of this mission, who are at the front lines every single day advancing America’s national interest and America’s national security,” he said.

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The Secretary also said that the new annex building would make embassy operations faster and more effective. “This facility saved Americans money because it’s going to make us more efficient. It’s going to allow us to do the work we have to do anyways, but allow us to do it more accurately, faster, and in a more efficient way,” Rubio said. The building will house consular operations and other embassy offices, supporting visa processing as well as services for American citizens in India.

He also spoke about India’s growing importance in the US’ economic and strategic agenda. Rubio’s visit also included talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on trade, defence, energy cooperation and regional security issues.

India’s importance in US Indo-Pacific strategy

Speaking at the ceremony, Rubio said India occupies a central place in Washington’s vision for the Indo-Pacific region. He said the relationship between the two countries forms a cornerstone of the US approach in the region.

“The relationship between our two countries is at the cornerstone of our approach to the Indo-Pacific,” Rubio said. Recalling his first official engagement after taking office, he added, “My very first meeting officially as Secretary of State was a meeting of the Quad. We wanted to do it here, not just because of our commitment to that structure of work, but also as a tangible sign of what an important role India plays in the United States and in our posture and in our approach to the Indo-Pacific.”

Rubio also said he looked forward to advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region alongside India, Australia and Japan during the upcoming Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in India. The Quad, which brings together the United States, India, Australia and Japan, remains a major platform for cooperation on regional security, economic growth and strategic issues.

The US Secretary spoke about the strategic importance of the India-US partnership and bilateral achievements. The discussions also focused on investments that support the “Mission 500” initiative announced by US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi. The initiative aims to double bilateral trade between the two countries to $500 billion by 2030.

Rubio has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the White House on behalf of President Donald Trump.

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