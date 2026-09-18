The White House has pulled US President Donald Trump’s nomination of former Oklahoma state trooper Richard “Lance” Schroyer for the role of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) director. The American commander-in-chief formally backed Schroyer for the federal agency’s top post less than three months ago.

As a close ally of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, Schroyer gained heavy praise from Trump in June, when he announced his nomination. Back then, the POTUS called him “a PATRIOT with real operational experience” and a “proven leader with DECADES of experience locking up the worst of the worst.” However, the former trooper ultimately emerged as a rather “controversial” choice, even among the far-right-leaning MAGA camp, and was questioned for his limited experience in immigration policy and heading a large agency.

As of now, the Trump administration hasn’t revealed the reason for the sudden withdrawal, which was announced in a short statement posted on the White House website’s “Withdrawals Sent to the Senate” page on September 17 (US time). A replacement hasn’t been announced yet either.

Schroyer’s confirmation in the Senate was, in turn, postponed because US Senator Rand Paul, Republican chair of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, blocked a hearing until DHS offered more information on the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. Both US citizens were fatally shot by federal agents earlier this year during Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis.

The Kentucky Republican has had a contentious relationship with Mullin, with both even arguing during the DHS Secretary’s confirmation hearing earlier this year. However, a spokesperson for the senator said he didn’t express opposition to the nominee, according to CNN.

A senior advisor to Mullin, Schroyer graduated from Moore High School in Moore, Oklahoma, and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, according to The Daily Oklahoman.

President Trump has nominated Lance Schroyer to serve as the ICE Director.



With over 29 years of law enforcement experience, Lance will play a vital role in helping deliver on the President’s mandate from the American people to target, arrest, and deport illegal aliens.



Lance… pic.twitter.com/7iludSAakr— Secretary Markwayne Mullin (@SecMullinDHS) June 27, 2026

Who is currently heading ICE?

David Venturella, a former ICE official, has been serving as acting director since earlier this year after Todd Lyons’ resignation. The erasure of Schroyer’s nomination extends the long road to officially appointing the agency’s chief.

The Senate must confirm its leader, but it hasn’t done that since the Obama administration. At the time, Sarah Saldana assumed the top post upon the Senate’s confirmation in 2014. She left the agency in 2017.

According to a Politico report published last month, Department of Homeland Security officials were angered by Schroyer’s nomination as questions about the Trump-backed nominee’s qualifications took centre stage. DHS insiders also reportedly wanted Venturella to keep leading the charge.

As of now, Venturella, who also worked at a private prison company earlier, continues to serve as the acting chief indefinitely until a replacement is confirmed.

DHS secretary and Lance Schroyer are close allies

Schroyer and Markwayne Mullin go way back. Mullin, who took charge of DHS after Trump fired Kristi Noem earlier this year, is a former Oklahoma senator. As a highway trooper in Mullin’s home state, Lance Schroyer was on the ex-senator’s security detail.

.@SecMullinDHS on @POTUS Trump’s nomination of Lance Schroyer to be the next @ICEgov Director: “[Lance has] served the country his whole life. He was a Marine Raider before he went into law enforcement. 29 years running special units at the Oklahoma Highway Patrol…Lance is the… https://t.co/ZId2w4UBme pic.twitter.com/ROHIkiSM8u— Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 29, 2026

Though already on Schroyer’s side, Mullin affirmed in late June that he had been picked following a two-month-long nationwide search.

“Lance is the right person for the job. He’s going to bring in professionalism,” the DHS boss said at the time. “He’s going to bring in structure; he’s going to put in our standard operating procedures, and he’s also going to be able to do it.”

While speaking to Fox News at the time, Mullin spoke at great length about Lance having “served the country his whole life.” The interaction, posted by the official Homeland Security account on X, showed the department head disclosing that Schroyer was a Marine Raider before entering law enforcement and spending 29 years of his life running special units at the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Reports of Lance Shroyer’s nomination triggering a MAGA rift

Hot on the heels of Shroyer’s nomination in June, reports citing unnamed inside sources broke out, hinting at simmering tensions in the MAGA world.

Unnamed sources told Daily Beast’s Substack ‘PunchUp’ that White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, credited as the architect of Trump’s aggressive approach to immigration enforcement, and Border Czar Tom Homan were “blindsided” by the POTUS’ decision to put Schroyer’s name in the running for the ICE director’s post.

The report, citing unspecified sources, stated that Schroyer had been tapped for the role due to Mullin’s recommendation, suggesting Miller and Homan had been sidelined.

A spokesperson for the White House, however, dismissed the report as “total fake news,” and said Miller wasn’t just fully aware of the POTUS’ decision but also “involved in the process and very supportive.”

Further slamming claims that Miller and Homan had been pushed aside, the White House spokesperson said at the time, “President Trump has full faith and confidence in both Tom Homan and Stephen Miller, as evidenced by the fact that Stephen Miller was sent out on multiple media channels this week to celebrate the Administration’s massive immigration wins at the Supreme Court.”

They also added, “President Trump’s entire law and order team — including Stephen and Tom — all work closely together to implement the President’s agenda, enforce the law, and deport illegal aliens.”

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Back in August, sources also told Axios that Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan was one of the highest-ranking members of the administration left disappointed by Schroyer’s appointment. Previously, the MAGA leader’s former strategist Steve Bannon had also opposed the nomination on his podcast, calling the ICE chief’s post one of the most difficult jobs in Washington.

“ICE is an enormously complicated job,” Bannon said. “And now with the heightened visibility on interior enforcement, it may be in the top three or four hardest jobs in government.” Adding that “you can’t pick a cop from Oklahoma and think he’s going to walk in and be able to do that,” he noted that Mullin was “asking too much of somebody.”

Disclaimer: This is an independent profile. The profile was reported using publicly available records, sources and news reports where applicable. US officials were not contacted before this article’s publication. This content was produced in accordance with FinancialExpress.com’s editorial guidelines.