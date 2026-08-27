U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued a new policy alert earlier this week, emphasizing stronger assessment and corroboration of the eligibility of foreign nationals seeking U.S. citizenship through naturalisation. Reviving a years-old immigration tool, the federal agency affirmed the reintroduction of personal investigations, also known as neighbourhood investigations.

Under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) in the United States, this procedure reinforces the need to validate the non-citizen’s information and documentation as part of the naturalisation examination. The process aligns with USCIS’ commitment to expand screening and vetting of all foreign nationals applying for naturalisation—something that has become especially stricter since President Donald Trump returned to office last year.

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USCIS further highlighted that the revival of neighbourhood investigations adhered to implementing portions in furtherance of Executive Order 14159, ‘Protecting the American People Against Invasion,’ and Executive Order 14161, ‘Protecting the United States From Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats,’ both of which Trump signed right after commencing his second term in January 2025.

The former presidential action doubles down on faithful execution of immigration laws against removable foreign nationals, particularly those who threaten national safety or security in the US. Meanwhile, the latter re-establishes a uniform baseline for screening and vetting standards for any visa- or immigration benefit-seeking foreign national. This particular executive order also demands that foreign nationals already inside the U.S. be vetted and screened to the maximum degree possible.

What are USCIS’ neighbourhood investigations?

According to the official USCIS Policy Manual, the agency must open an investigation into the foreign national’s identity after they file for the Application for Naturalisation (Form N-400). This probe covers at least five years of their life immediately before the application was filed. Depending on the case at hand, USCIS may also go beyond the five-year period.

Neighbourhood investigations are a part of this process and include conducting witness interviews to gather information about a non-citizen’s conduct, residence, reputation, moral character and community ties.

This further helps authorities confirm the information shared in the applicant’s Form N-400. Although the process may seem like a stressful burden, all naturalisation applicants face this procedure unless waived, and it usually gets completed before the non-citizen’s scheduled naturalisation interview.

USCIS employees conducting the investigation are called ‘investigators,’ and they obtain information regarding the applicant from people who personally know them or are acquainted with them. Consequently, neighbourhood investigations involve taking witness statements and testimonials in the vicinity of the foreign national’s residence, employment or business location, or self-employment location.

Testimonies should strictly focus on the witness’s personal knowledge without offering any speculation or hearsay.

“An investigator must ensure that witness testimony is truthful and does not contain distorted information due to prejudice, dislike, hatred for a person or group of people, race, organization, principle, political leanings, social or economic status, preconceived opinions and judgments, strong emotions, poor memory or gaps in sense perception,” states the official USCIS Policy Manual.

Character letters submitted by a person who can attest to the non-citizen’s character are also reviewed as part of the investigation process.

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A USCIS official may interview the applicant’s neighbours, landlords, employees and local business owners, and home association representatives as part of the neighbourhood investigation. If the applicant had an unstable address, an investigator may look into records from shelters, social service agencies, or letters from social workers, community members, or others to corroborate the person’s residence. While looking into the applicant’s employment, supervisors, managers, coworkers, or office staff may also be interviewed.

Information gathered during the investigation could include a compilation of the applicant’s family status (marriages and children); social activities, habits and associations; employment and businesses; attendance at universities or other education institutions; criminal history, reputation in the community; financial obligations; military service in the U.S. or abroad; travel outside the U.S.; current and past residences; activities outside the U.S. and foreign residences; and credibility and truthfulness.

The review may also peek into the person’s attachment to the United States, including their loyalty and attitude towards America and its constitution.

The federal agency that comes under the Department of Homeland Security issued a similar policy alert–‘Resumption of Personal Investigations of Aliens Applying for Naturalization (INA 335(a))’ last year. It terminated the general waiver of neighbourhood investigation that had been instated for decades. Since then, USCIS has continued to conduct neighbourhood investigations consistent with its statutory authority to ensure a foreign national meets all criteria for naturalisation.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and is based on publicly available immigration guidance. Rules and deadlines are subject to change; readers should verify current requirements directly with USCIS or consult a qualified immigration attorney before making decisions based on this information. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.