A group of Republican lawmakers have sought changes to the US immigration system with a bill focusing on the H-1B visa programme, a key pathway for skilled foreign workers. The proposal, introduced in the US Congress by US Representative Eli Crane, sparked concern among immigration experts and industry leaders who see it as the most far-reaching challenge to the programme so far.

The H-1B visa allows US companies to hire foreign professionals in specialized fields such as technology, engineering, and healthcare when local talent is unavailable. Indian workers form one of the largest groups of beneficiaries. The new bill seeks to restrict access to this system and fundamentally change its structure.

Proposed changes

The legislation proposes a steep reduction in the annual H-1B visa cap, cutting it from 65,000 to 25,000. It also sets a high minimum salary requirement of $200,000 for visa holders, reported Business Today. This move would limit participation to only the highest-paid roles, effectively shutting out many mid-level professionals.

The bill also seeks to prevent H-1B workers from bringing family members to the United States. It removes the pathway to permanent residency, which many workers currently pursue through employer sponsorship. Another major change includes ending the Optional Practical Training programme, widely used by international students after graduation.

In addition, the proposal requires non-immigrant visa holders to leave the country before switching to another visa category. It bars federal agencies from hiring or sponsoring nonimmigrant workers, further narrowing employment opportunities.

Supporters of the bill say the system has long been misused by corporations. Paul Gosar said the programme has been used to replace American workers with cheaper foreign labour, reported Business Today. Brandon Gill, one of the co-sponsors, said the reforms aim to put American workers first.

The bill has been backed by several Republican lawmakers, including Brian Babin, Wesley Hunt, Keith Self, Andy Ogles, and Tom McClintock.

What could this mean for Indians?

The impact could be severe on foreign workers including Indians in the technology sector. A lower visa cap would reduce opportunities. The high salary threshold would make it difficult for many professionals to qualify. The ban on dependents would deter workers who plan to move with their families, reported Business Today.

The removal of a green card pathway would also change long-term plans for thousands of workers who rely on the H-1B system as a step toward permanent settlement. Ending the OPT programme would affect international students who depend on it for work experience after completing their studies in the US.

The bill builds on earlier measures introduced under US President Donald Trump, including a $100,000 fee on new H-1B applications. These steps have raised concerns among employers and visa applicants.

Immigration policy expert Rosemary Jenks, who helped draft the legislation, said the proposal aims to return the H-1B system to its original purpose as a short-term solution for labour shortages, reported Business Today. The bill would limit extensions, forcing workers to return home after three years.

Supporters say this would push companies to train American workers instead. Meanwhile, critics say that such restrictions could disrupt industries that depend on global talent.