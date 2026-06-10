US President Donald Trump signed a nearly $70 billion immigration enforcement bill on Wednesday, giving his administration long-term funding to pursue its deportation agenda through the remainder of his presidency, reported Associated Press.

The immigration package provides funding for federal agencies responsible for border security and deportation operations over the next three years. The White House said the measure allocates $38 billion for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), $26 billion for the Border Patrol and another $5 billion for unexpected expenses, reported AP.

JUST IN – President Trump signs the Secure America Act: "The Secure America Act provides $38B to ICE, $26B to Border Patrol to ensure these critical law enforcement agencies have the necessary resources to do their jobs protecting our borders and getting criminal aliens out of… pic.twitter.com/POjXayCJen — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 10, 2026

The House of Representatives approved the bill by a narrow 214-212 vote on Tuesday. Republicans backed the legislation, while Democrats opposed it. The funding ensures a steady flow of resources as the administration seeks to deport up to one million people annually.

Trump signed the legislation during a White House event attended by several Republican lawmakers, including Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky. “Boy oh boy, it’s nice to have Rand,” Trump said.

The signing came as the administration faced growing scrutiny over immigration enforcement ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk urged the US to reconsider policies linked to immigration enforcement, warning about concerns involving travel restrictions, visa issues and treatment of visitors, reported AP.

What is Secure America Act?

The Secure America Act is a US law that provides nearly $70 billion to immigration and border security agencies, including ICE and the Border Patrol, through 2029. The law gives these agencies steady funding to carry out border security operations, hire more staff, improve technology and support the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement and deportation efforts, reported Reuters.

ALSO READ Trump’s FIFA World Cup 2026 moment could come with political baggage

Supporters say the law will help strengthen border security and give immigration agencies the resources they need. The funding is expected to support enforcement activities throughout the remainder of President Donald Trump’s term in office.

What happened between US and Iran?

Foreign policy concerns also dominated Washington after the United States launched fresh military strikes against Iran. The action followed a helicopter incident that US officials blamed on an Iranian drone. Trump signaled additional military action and accused Tehran of delaying negotiations over a potential agreement with Washington. “We’re going to hit them again hard today,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Earlier in the day, Trump posted on social media that Iran was taking “too long to negotiate a deal” and warned that the country would “have to pay the price.” Iran claimed US strikes damaged two water reservoirs in the southern city of Sirik, disrupting water supplies for thousands of residents. Iranian state media released footage that it said showed damage to one of the facilities.

The latest exchange added pressure to fragile diplomatic efforts. Iran responded with attacks targeting countries in the region, including Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, all of which host US military forces, reported AP. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also renewed his opposition to any scenario that would allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons.

How is the economy affecting Trump’s agenda?

Economic concerns added another challenge for the administration. New data showed that inflation rose to 4.2% in May from a year earlier, the highest level in three years, reported AP. The increase marked the third consecutive monthly acceleration in consumer prices.

Higher energy costs played a major role in pushing inflation upward. Economists also expressed concern about the impact of tariffs introduced by the administration and disruptions linked to the conflict involving Iran.

The inflation surge has increased pressure on households. Many families face higher costs for fuel, services and everyday goods. Businesses have also reported changes in consumer behavior as shoppers cut spending and look for ways to manage rising expenses.

The Federal Reserve now faces a difficult balancing act. Financial markets expect policymakers to keep interest rates unchanged at their next meeting. However, investors increasingly believe the central bank could raise rates later this year if inflation remains elevated.