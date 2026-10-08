Labor unions, university faculty groups and immigrant rights organisations have sued the Trump administration over two new immigration policies that they say could make it harder for some immigrants already living in the US to get green cards without leaving the country.

The lawsuit was filed on October 5 in the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts. It challenges policies issued by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) in May and August.

The policies affect a process known as adjustment of status. It allows eligible immigrants who are already in the US to apply for permanent residency without having to leave the country and apply for an immigrant visa at a US consulate abroad.

USCIS spokesman Zach Kahler rejected the challenge, calling it another attempt to interfere with the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

“This lawsuit is yet another frivolous attempt to disrupt the Trump administration’s commitment to enforce our country’s immigration laws as intended by Congress,” Kahler said in a statement emailed to Newsweek.

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“USCIS will continue to faithfully apply long-standing immigration law and prior immigration court decisions to ensure aliens navigate our nation’s immigration system properly,” he added.

What are the new green card policies?

The lawsuit focuses on two USCIS policies issued in May and August.

The May policy tells USCIS officers to consider whether a person chose to apply for a green card from inside the US instead of going through the consular process in another country.

The August policy gives USCIS officers more power to deny certain applications without first asking applicants to submit additional evidence or warning them that their applications could be denied.

The August policy applies not only to new applications but also to cases that were already pending when the policy came into effect.

The groups challenging the policies say the two changes work together and could affect people who had already applied for permanent residence before the new rules were introduced.

They argue that an applicant could now be judged under the new standards even though they had filed their application earlier. Such applicants could potentially be denied without first being given a chance to submit evidence addressing the new concerns.

The Trump administration has introduced several changes to the legal immigration system as it continues its broader immigration enforcement and mass deportation campaign.

These changes include the repeal of a Biden-era public-charge rule and new USCIS guidance on whether some green card applicants are likely to become dependent on government benefits. The administration has said the public-charge changes are aimed at promoting self-sufficiency and enforcing immigration law.

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Who has filed the lawsuit?

The lawsuit was brought by the American Association of University Professors and its Harvard Faculty and Boston University chapters, the Service Employees International Union and its affiliates SEIU Local 509 and 32BJ SEIU, Americans for Immigrant Justice, and six individual green card applicants.

The plaintiffs argue that USCIS does not have the authority to penalise eligible immigrants simply because they chose adjustment of status instead of consular processing.

The complaint makes six legal claims. It argues that the policies go beyond USCIS’s authority, improperly apply new standards to cases that were already pending, are arbitrary and capricious, violate federal rulemaking requirements, conflict with existing immigration precedent and violate due process.

The plaintiffs say the new policies could force some green card applicants to leave the US, risking family separation and disruption to jobs, education and medical care. They also argue that applicants could face denials based on the new rules without getting a fair chance to provide additional evidence.

The court has not yet ruled on those claims.

Why adjustment of status is at the centre of the case

Adjustment of status allows certain eligible immigrants already in the US to apply for permanent residency without leaving the country.

The alternative is consular processing, under which an applicant generally has to complete the immigrant visa process through a US Embassy or consulate outside the US.

In its May 21 policy, USCIS described adjustment of status as an “extraordinary” form of discretionary relief.

The policy does not say that every person applying for adjustment of status must leave the US. However, the plaintiffs argue that USCIS is improperly treating the decision to use a process created by Congress as a negative factor against some immigrants.

The lawsuit says Congress created the adjustment of status process in 1952 and has changed it several times since then. The plaintiffs argue that lawmakers deliberately created a way for eligible immigrants to obtain permanent residence without leaving the US.

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They also say Congress never created a general requirement that such applicants must instead apply for green cards from outside the country. According to Department of Homeland Security figures cited in the complaint, 782,800 of the roughly 1.36 million people who became lawful permanent residents in fiscal year 2024 did so through adjustment of status. That was about 57% of all new lawful permanent residents that year.

What happens next?

The plaintiffs have asked the court to temporarily block the two policies while the case continues. They are also asking the court to strike down the policies permanently.

They want USCIS to be ordered to decide affected applications using the controlling precedent of the Board of Immigration Appeals.

For now, the court has not ruled on whether the policies violate federal immigration law, the Administrative Procedure Act or the US Constitution.

The case will now determine whether USCIS had the legal authority to introduce the changes and apply them to green card applicants, including people whose applications were already pending when the new policies took effect.