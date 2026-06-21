Thousands of immigrants who saw their applications frozen for months may finally get answers after a federal court ordered US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to resume processing a range of immigration benefits.

The move comes after a judge struck down several Trump administration policies that had paused or delayed green cards, work permits, citizenship applications and asylum cases for nationals of 39 countries.

The court also scrapped related rules that treated nationality as a negative factor in immigration decisions and halted asylum approvals. However, the ruling does not affect the Trump administration’s separate travel ban or State Department restrictions on visa issuance.

While the government has already appealed the decision, USCIS has begun complying with the court order and is once again reviewing affected cases. For many applicants, the ruling offers hope after months of uncertainty that left immigration applications stuck in limbo.

Court says policies broke the law

The restrictions were challenged in court by several organisations, including the Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island, along with labour groups and other organisations representing affected immigrants.

On June 5, 2026, Chief Judge John J. McConnell Jr. of the US District Court in Rhode Island issued a 135-page ruling against the policies. The judge found that USCIS had acted unlawfully and exceeded its authority.

According to the ruling, immigration laws require the agency to review and decide applications rather than place them on indefinite hold.

Judge McConnell also found that the government failed to provide a convincing explanation for such broad restrictions and did not properly consider the impact on people who had already built their lives around the immigration process.

The court further observed evidence suggesting that the policies were influenced by broader anti-immigrant sentiment, although the ruling focused mainly on legal and procedural violations.

A follow-up order issued on June 11 declared the policies “unlawful.” The court instructed the government to comply immediately.

USCIS resumes normal processing

A day later, on June 12, USCIS announced that it would follow the court’s instructions, even though it disagreed with the ruling. The agency said the challenged policies should now be treated as if they never existed and confirmed that normal processing would resume across the country.

USCIS also said it would issue additional guidance as needed. As a result, officers are no longer allowed to place applications on hold simply because of an applicant’s nationality, nor can they automatically treat nationality as a negative factor in immigration decisions.

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Government appeals the decision

Although processing has resumed, the legal fight is not over. The Trump administration filed an appeal with the First Circuit Court of Appeals on the same day USCIS announced compliance with the ruling.

That means the restrictions could potentially return if a higher court overturns the decision or grants the government emergency relief. For now, however, affected applications must continue moving through the system.

The ruling comes just days after another setback for the Trump administration’s immigration agenda. Earlier this month, a federal judge in Boston struck down a controversial $100,000 fee imposed on certain H-1B visa applications, finding that the administration had exceeded its authority.

What the ruling means for immigrants

The decision does not guarantee approval for anyone seeking a green card, work permit, citizenship or asylum. Applicants must still satisfy all legal requirements and pass the same security and background checks that apply to everyone else.

What has changed is that USCIS can no longer automatically delay or sideline cases because of a person’s nationality.

The ruling applies to immigration benefits handled by USCIS inside the United States. It does not directly affect visa processing by US embassies and consulates overseas, nor does it cancel existing travel bans or entry restrictions.

Why were applications put on hold?

Traditionally, when someone applies for an immigration benefit in the United States, whether it is a green card, work permit, citizenship, or asylum, a USCIS official reviews the application and decides whether the person qualifies under federal law.

That changed in December 2025. Following the fatal shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, DC, the Trump administration introduced a series of new immigration restrictions.

President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that “most [immigrants] are on welfare, from failed nations, or from prisons, mental institutions, gangs, or drug cartels.” On December 10, shortly before expanding an existing travel ban to 39 countries, Trump described the move as “a permanent pause on Third World migration, including from hellholes like Afghanistan, Haiti, Somalia, and many other countries.”

Under one policy, USCIS placed indefinite holds on applications for green cards, work permits, citizenship and certain visa-related benefits. Another measure paused asylum decisions across the board.

The agency also launched a review of immigration benefits already granted to individuals from those countries who had entered the United States on or after January 20, 2021. In addition, immigration officers were instructed to treat nationality from a travel-ban country as a “significant negative factor” when making certain decisions.

Immigration advocates said the policies affected hundreds of thousands of people, many of whom were already living and working legally in the United States.

According to the American Immigration Council, “The decision requires USCIS to begin processing hundreds of thousands of suspended applications. It does not impact separate restrictions that the State Department implemented, including a “pause” on the granting of immigrant visas for nationals of 75 countries, and President Trump’s 39-country travel/entry ban.”