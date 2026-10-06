USCIS is making it easier to file several immigration forms online, allowing applicants to submit eligible applications electronically instead of sending paper forms by mail.

The move covers a growing list of USCIS forms, including several that are commonly used by immigrants, workers and family-based applicants. For H-1B, F-1 and Green Card applicants, online filing can make several parts of the USCIS process more convenient.

Eligible H-1B petitions, including certain Form I-129 filings, can be submitted online, while F-1 students may use online filing for forms such as Form I-539 in eligible cases. Green Card holders can also file Form I-90 online to replace or renew their Green Card. However, online availability depends on the specific form and filing category, so applicants should check the USCIS online filing list before submitting.

There are two options for submitting forms from a USCIS online account. The first is filling out an online form electronically, where you are guided step-by-step through the form to answer questions that are relevant to your form type and category.

The second online filing option allows you to upload and submit a completed PDF file of your form and related evidence. Both filing options have similar features to manage your case in your online account.

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Which USCIS forms can be filed online?

The online filing list includes several important forms such as Form I-90 for replacing a Green Card, Form N-400 for US citizenship, Form I-130 for family-based petitions, Form I-765 for employment authorization and Form I-539 for extending or changing certain nonimmigrant status.

USCIS also allows online filing for forms including I-131, I-589, I-821, I-821D, N-336, N-565, N-600 and N-600K. Some forms are available online only for specific filing categories.

Certain employment-related filings can also be submitted online. This includes Form I-129 for certain cases, including eligible H-1B filings.

Not every immigration form is online

This is the part applicants need to watch. The fact that USCIS offers online filing does not mean every form or every category is covered. USCIS maintains a separate list of forms available for online filing, and applicants should check that list before starting the application.

Key Watchouts

Applicants should first check whether their specific form and filing category qualify for online filing. If they do not, they must use the filing method specified by USCIS.

For jointly filed applications or petitions, such as Form I-751, the principal applicant should file using their USCIS online account. The principal applicant is typically the person whose name appears first on the application or petition. The spouse or co-applicant does not need to create a separate account for the purpose of filing the joint petition but may choose to do so.

Legal representatives may concurrently file a Form I-485 adjustment application on behalf of the applicant and the underlying Form I-130 or Form I-140 on behalf of the petitioner so long as the combined submission includes properly executed Forms G-28 for each party and form.

Individuals who are filing a Form I-140 as a self-petitioner without a legal representative can file Form I-140 concurrently with Form I-485 online using PDF upload.

If you are filing without a legal representative and you are not a self-petitioner on Form I-140, you may not concurrently file Form I-485 with an underlying visa petition (Form I-130 or Form I-140). The Form I-130 or Form I-140 petitioner must submit their petition through their personal USCIS online account.

After the visa petitioner receives their visa petition acceptance notice, the Form I-485 applicant may then submit their Form I-485 application through their personal USCIS online account, when eligible.

For example, the petitioner of a Form I-130 cannot file Form I-485 on behalf of the Form I-130 beneficiary using their personal USCIS online account. The beneficiary on the Form I-130 must create their own USCIS online account and file their Form I-485 separately.

USCIS is accepting Form I-907 requests, filed via paper form or online, for applicants seeking a change of status to F-1, F-2, M-1, M-2, J-1, or J-2 status, who have a pending Form I-539, Application to Extend/Change Nonimmigrant Status, or when filed together with Form I-539.

If you are requesting a reduced fee or filing a fee waiver, you cannot file Form N-400 online. You must file a paper Form N-400 along with the appropriate waiver request if you are requesting a reduced fee or filing a fee waiver.

You cannot change or amend your selected application type after you file online. If you file Form I-131 online for a category that must be filed on paper (for example, to request an advance parole document) but indicate another category to enable online filing, USCIS may deny your Form I-131 and USCIS will not refund your Form I-131 filing fee.

You can only file Form I-129H2A online, using the PDF upload option. USCIS will reject any Form I-129H2A filed on paper. If you are filing an H-2A petition on paper, you must use Form I-129.

If you are submitting Form I-140 together with Form I-907 to request premium processing, you must file by mail. You can also file Form I-907 separately by PDF upload or by mail after you file your Form I-140 online.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.