The number of US visa revocations during US President Donald Trump’s second term has nearly doubled since the US State Department last updated the count just months ago. US authorities said on Tuesday that the Republican leader’s administration has revoked over 300,000 visas so far.

The rapid rise follows an August 10 update in which the State Department said visa revocations totalled over 175,000 since Trump began his second term in January 2025. In September, the department confirmed as many as 250,000 visas had been revoked.

The new numbers were first shared in an ‘exclusive’ New York Post report, subsequently shared by the US Department of State on X.

Trump admin explain what’s trigering the sudden boom in visa revocations

While announcing the revised figures, US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said that Trump’s immigration crackdown had triggered visa revocations “at a faster pace than any administration in history.” Reiterating the rationale behind the massive streak of enforcement actions, he noted the administration had “zero tolerance for foreigners on visas who break the law, commit fraud, or undermine our national security.”

ALSO READ Trump admin targets Indian Green Card holders in alleged US election, citizenship fraud

Although the ‘Make America Great Again’ leader has long advocated for stopping illegal immigration, after his sweeping victory in the 2024 general US elections, he has consistently ramped up efforts to curb even legal immigration. The aggressive approach has translated into several policy overhauls across visa categories and other immigration benefits, including the imposition of hefty fees for work visas and the enhancement of social media screening and vetting of immigrants and visa applicants.

With Trump specifically also targeting the “birth tourism” practice, the State Department spokesman said that at least 4,000 visas were stripped from international citizens “who engage in or facilitated birth tourism.”

Back in August, the Trump administration established a ‘Task Force to End Birth Tourism,’ in a bid to ensure that non-immigrant visas are only used for their “lawful and intended purposes, and prevent their exploitation.”

“Birth tourism” refers to the practice adopted by foreign nationals travelling to another country, here, the US, for the purpose of giving birth so that their newborn can automatically gain citizenship.

“Birth tourism operators use deceptive advertisements and inducements to entice foreign nationals to travel to the United States for the purpose of giving birth on American soil,” the Trump White House said in a presidential action statement in August. “They promise citizenship; access to public benefits; and short-term stays in specialised facilities, hotels, or rentals, but often fail to deliver on these promises. These operators coach their clients to misrepresent the purpose and duration of their travel to consular and border officials to obtain visas authorizing entry into the United States.”

The State Department’s repeated defence about targeting foreigners breaking the law or undermining US national security has endlessly drawn criticism from activists and rights advocates, who seek to make a case of pro-Palestinian foreign protesters. Groups have also condemned visa revocations of foreigners who left social media comments about conservative commentator Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

In mid-October last year, official confirmations from the US State Department started pouring out about visa revocations of six foreigners who, according to US officials, made derisive comments or poked fun at the conservative activist’s assassination. Kirk was killed while speaking at a Utah college campus in September 2025.

The State Department said at the time that Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio “will defend our borders, our culture, and our citizens by enforcing our immigration laws,” adding, “Aliens who take advantage of America’s hospitality while celebrating the assassination of our citizens will be removed.”

US Secretary of State says visa restrictions not ‘targeted at India’

For the unversed, the Trump administration’s latest 300,000 visa revocations news coincided with Rubio’s ongoing second official visit to India. Arriving in the South Asian country on Tuesday after visiting Uzbekistan, the State Secretary held talks with India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar as both countries seek to strengthen economic ties and close the chapter on a yet-to-be-finalised trade deal.

Rubio also told reporters in Mumbai that he plans to encourage India’s Reliance Industries to refine more Venezuelan crude at its local refineries and weigh the possibility of producing oil in the South American country.

Amid strained ties over tariffs and Russian oil, among other factors, Rubio said in an exclusive interview with The Indian Express that visa restrictions are not targeted at India. He attributed the Trump administration’s recent crackdown efforts to “trying to fix 20 years of neglect of an immigration system that was simply not being enforced.”

His comments surfaced hot on the heels of the US administration suspending the Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) program for several companies, including Microsoft, TCS, Infosys and Cognizant. A major chunk of these countries are either based in India or have strong operations settled there. US employers rely on the PERM program to sponsor foreign workers for a permanent employment-based Green Card (lawful permanent residence).

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. The views and opinions expressed by the experts quoted herein, if any, are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the publication. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.