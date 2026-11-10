As artificial intelligence creates new career opportunities in the US, professionals are increasingly taking up roles such as AI Engineer, Data Scientist, MLOps Engineer and AI Product Manager. But an AI-related designation on an offer letter does not, by itself, establish eligibility for an H-1B visa.

Immigration experts explain how US authorities assess the actual job duties, educational requirements, occupation classification and salary, and where Indian professionals could face challenges.

The H-1B is a US temporary work visa that allows employers to hire foreign professionals for specialty occupations – jobs requiring specialised knowledge and at least a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent in a directly related field.

For Indian professionals hoping to work in the US, the distinction can become important when an employer files an H-1B petition. US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the agency responsible for administering immigration benefits, assesses whether a position qualifies as a specialty occupation. The actual responsibilities and educational requirements matter more than the designation printed on an offer letter.

Advertisement

Immigration experts Sai Srinivas Reddy Bhumireddy and Kevin J Andrews told Financial Express Digital that H-1B eligibility depends on the actual work involved, not just the job title. Employers must show that the role requires specialised knowledge and a relevant degree. A technical-sounding title alone may not be enough if the job mainly involves routine IT support or general project management.

“There is no special H-1B category for AI,” Bhumireddy says. USCIS looks at the actual duties, required degree, wage level, Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) code and whether the applicant’s education matches the role.

An SOC code is a classification used to identify an occupation based on the work performed. Employers use the relevant occupational classification when determining the job’s wage requirements and preparing immigration documentation.

Andrews says employers should read the job description with the title covered. If the duties alone do not establish what degree the work demands, the title is unlikely to make the case.

Why job description matters more than title

An employer must establish that the position requires specialised knowledge and a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in a specific field directly related to the work. Computer science, data science, mathematics, statistics and electrical engineering are among the fields that may be relevant, depending on the responsibilities.

A general degree requirement is not enough. The employer must explain why the role requires a particular area of education and how that qualification connects to the work.

Infographic generated using AI

Bhumireddy cites the example of two candidates who both had the title of AI Engineer. One job description involved training and deploying machine-learning models, while the other’s responsibilities were broadly described as supporting the team on AI projects.

The first role was easier to defend because its duties demonstrated specialised technical work. The second description did not establish the same level of expertise.

The connection between a candidate’s degree and the job can also come under scrutiny. Bhumireddy recalls a case in which a candidate with a master’s in Information Systems was questioned until the academic transcripts showed relevant coursework in machine learning, data mining and statistical modelling.

Andrews says the degree must be directly related to the job’s duties. Several degree fields may be acceptable, but the employer must explain how each relates to the work.

Which AI roles face greater H-1B scrutiny?

The level of scrutiny can vary according to the responsibilities attached to a role and how it maps to an occupation recognised by the US Department of Labor.

The two experts broadly agree that the work matters more than the designation, but their assessments of which AI roles face the greatest difficulty differ.

Bhumireddy says AI Engineer and Data Scientist positions are generally easier to support because their connection to computer science and statistics is more direct. MLOps roles can face questions when the responsibilities appear to involve general IT operations. AI Product Manager positions may attract greater scrutiny because product management can involve candidates from a wide range of academic backgrounds.

Andrews ranks the roles differently based on his experience – AI Product Managers face the most scrutiny, followed by MLOps Engineers, Data Scientists and AI Engineers.

The differences show how individual job descriptions and occupational classifications can shape a petition.

AI Engineer: These positions can be easier to support when the work involves developing, training and deploying machine-learning systems. Andrews says such roles may map to software developer or computer research scientist occupations.

However, a job that mainly involves connecting an application to another company’s AI model through an application programming interface (API) may be harder to establish as highly specialised engineering work.

Data Scientist: The role has its own occupational classification, but employers may recruit candidates from several academic disciplines. The petition must explain why the candidate’s particular degree is relevant to the duties. Andrews says a general business degree can become a weak point if the employer cannot establish that connection.

MLOps Engineer: MLOps, or machine-learning operations, involves deploying, maintaining and monitoring machine-learning models and the infrastructure supporting them. These roles can attract questions when the job description focuses on maintaining infrastructure rather than engineering AI systems.

Andrews says the petition should explain the specialised work involved, such as building model-training pipelines and managing model versions, instead of describing the position as general systems administration.

AI Product Manager: This can be a more difficult case when the responsibilities centre on roadmaps, meetings and stakeholder coordination. Andrews says a role involving technical model specifications and setting model-evaluation criteria is easier to defend than one focused primarily on product planning and meetings.

What can trigger an RFE or denial?

A Request for Evidence (RFE) is a notice from USCIS asking an employer or applicant to provide additional information or documents before the agency decides an immigration petition. Receiving an RFE does not automatically mean the petition will be denied.

Both experts identify inconsistencies between the job description, the candidate’s education, the occupation classification and the wage level as common sources of difficulty.

Bhumireddy cites examples of a Machine Learning Engineer candidate with a mechanical engineering degree who received an RFE asking how the qualification related to the role, and a Data Scientist candidate with a business degree whose petition was denied because the education and duties did not connect.

Andrews highlights five recurring problems:

Vague job descriptions: Phrases such as “leverage generative AI to drive innovation” do not explain the specialised work. Employers should identify the models, methods, tools and technical responsibilities involved.

Phrases such as “leverage generative AI to drive innovation” do not explain the specialised work. Employers should identify the models, methods, tools and technical responsibilities involved. A degree that does not match the duties: The employer must establish how the applicant’s academic background relates to the actual work, rather than relying only on relevant skills or experience.

The employer must establish how the applicant’s academic background relates to the actual work, rather than relying only on relevant skills or experience. An inconsistent wage level: A Level I wage for a position described as leading model architecture can raise questions about whether the salary and claimed seniority reflect the actual responsibilities. Wage levels are classifications used to determine the prevailing wage for a job based on factors including its duties and requirements.

A Level I wage for a position described as leading model architecture can raise questions about whether the salary and claimed seniority reflect the actual responsibilities. Wage levels are classifications used to determine the prevailing wage for a job based on factors including its duties and requirements. Weak client-site documentation: For workers placed at a client location, the petition needs evidence explaining the actual project and the work the employee will perform.

For workers placed at a client location, the petition needs evidence explaining the actual project and the work the employee will perform. A three-year Indian bachelor’s degree: Andrews says a three-year degree can create an eligibility challenge because USCIS generally treats it as potentially falling short of a US bachelor’s degree. A relevant master’s qualification or an appropriate credential evaluation may help establish equivalency, depending on the case.

Bhumireddy also warns that a mismatch between the job’s seniority, the SOC code and the wage level can undermine a petition. In one example he cites, a petition described senior machine-learning architect responsibilities but used a Level I wage and a general programmer classification.

What employers and applicants should prepare

The responsibility for building a strong petition does not rest only with the applicant. Employers must provide evidence that the position genuinely requires specialised knowledge and that the job description, occupation classification and wage level are consistent.

Bhumireddy recommends that employers prepare a detailed job description with the time spent on different duties, an explanation of why a specific degree is required, the appropriate SOC code and wage level, and client letters where the worker will be placed at a third-party site.

Andrews suggests going further for newer or less established AI roles. Employers should have an organisation chart, evidence of degree requirements for comparable positions, technical documents demonstrating the AI work and, where appropriate, an expert opinion explaining the specialised nature of the role.

Infographic generated using AI

Applicants should keep their degrees, academic transcripts, credential evaluations for foreign qualifications and detailed experience letters ready. Publications, patents and open-source contributions may also help document relevant technical work, particularly where the professional is pursuing an alternative visa route.

The documents must tell a consistent story. As Andrews explains, the degree must fit the duties, the duties must fit the occupation code, and the occupation code must fit the wage level. An inconsistency between these elements can become a point of scrutiny.

What should Indian professionals check before accepting an AI job?

Before accepting an offer, applicants should check:

Actual responsibilities: Do the duties describe specialised work, and do they match the work they will perform? Degree requirements: Does the employer require a specific degree field that connects to the job? Applicants with three-year bachelor’s degrees should raise the issue early. Wage level: Does the offered salary correspond to the occupation and work location? The wage level is also relevant under the wage-weighted H-1B selection system described by the expert. Work location: Will the employee work at the employer’s office, remotely or at a client site? The location can affect the documentation required. Sponsorship costs: Applicants should clarify which petition-related expenses the employer will cover and how the sponsorship process will be handled. Lottery contingency: What happens to the offer if the candidate is not selected in the H-1B lottery? The H-1B lottery is the selection process used when registrations exceed the available annual visa numbers. Employer record: Does the employer have a reliable record of paying employees on time and meeting its immigration obligations? Green card sponsorship: If the professional plans to remain in the US long term, when will the employer consider starting the employment-based green card process? A green card gives an eligible foreign national permanent resident status in the US.

Bhumireddy also speaks about the importance of checking an employer’s payroll practices. Delayed salary payments, he says, can raise questions about whether a worker has maintained their immigration status.

Are there alternatives to H-1B for AI professionals?

H-1B is not the only possible route for professionals working in artificial intelligence. The experts pointed to alternatives that may suit candidates depending on their qualifications, achievements, education and employment history.

O-1A visa: This is a temporary US work visa for individuals who can demonstrate extraordinary ability in fields such as science, education, business or athletics. For AI professionals, evidence may include significant awards, publications, patents, original contributions or other recognised achievements. Unlike H-1B, the O-1A is not subject to the annual H-1B lottery.

L-1 visa: This is an intra-company transfer visa that allows an eligible multinational company to transfer certain employees from an overseas office to a related US office. It may be relevant to AI professionals who have worked for the company’s foreign entity and are being transferred to the US. The L-1A category is for certain managers and executives, while L-1B is for employees with specialised knowledge.

Cap-exempt H-1B: Some qualifying universities, nonprofit research organisations and government research organisations can sponsor H-1B workers without being subject to the regular annual H-1B cap. This can provide another route for eligible AI professionals working in research or academic environments.

F-1 visa and OPT: The F-1 is a US student visa for international students enrolled in qualifying academic programmes. Eligible F-1 students can use Optional Practical Training (OPT), a temporary work authorization that allows them to gain practical experience related to their field of study after or during their studies. Eligible graduates with qualifying science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) degrees may apply for a further 24-month STEM OPT extension.

EB-1A green card: This is an employment-based permanent residence category for individuals who can demonstrate extraordinary ability in areas including science, education, business and athletics. Unlike temporary work visas, it provides a route to permanent resident status, subject to meeting the eligibility requirements.

EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW): This is an employment-based green card route for certain professionals with advanced degrees or exceptional ability whose proposed work is considered to be in the national interest of the US. Eligible applicants can seek a waiver of the usual job-offer and labour-certification requirements by meeting the NIW criteria.

For Indian professionals, the choice of visa route also needs to account for the long wait times associated with employment-based green cards.

Hence, an AI-related job title is only the starting point. A successful H-1B petition needs a clear connection between the work being performed, the specialised knowledge required, the applicant’s education and the employer’s supporting documents.

For applicants, checking that connection before accepting an offer could help identify potential sponsorship problems early.Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country.