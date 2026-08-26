US President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown escalated to new heights this week. According to a report published by Reuters on Tuesday (US time), a new directive under the Republican leader’s administration has resulted in US visa appointments being halted worldwide. Officials have refrained from clarifying when the rescheduled appointments will begin.

The sudden pause is attributed to the launch of a global training initiative at all US embassies and consulates around the world, according to a US Department of State spokesperson cited by Reuters. Consequently, all visa services have been prompted to make necessary adjustments to accommodate the initiative’s commencement, which is believed to focus on assisting authorities in the expanded screening process for applicants, citing national security concerns.

Earlier this month, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued an updated guidance notice, explaining the new “public charge” rule slated to take effect on September 18, 2026. As highlighted in its detailed ‘Policy Manual’ (dated August 18, 2026), the federal agency laid out expanded criteria determining visa and Green Card applicants likely to depend on government benefits and become a burden on American taxpayers.

Why are visa appointments being halted?

Although clarity is still awaited, applicants whose interviews had already been scheduled were emailed about appointment cancellations, according to the Financial Times. They have yet to be provided with a timeline for revised appointments.

“A more prosperous America means ensuring that visa applicants are not likely to become a public charge, as defined under US law and regulation, and not likely to become dependent on US public benefits reserved for qualified Americans in need,” a State Department official told FT.

They further noted that the global training initiative causing visa appointment delays seeks to strengthen consular officers’ assessment of visa applications. The State Department spokesperson remarked that the launch was facilitated to “ensure all consular officers are fully equipped to evaluate every visa applicant comprehensively and consistently,” as quoted by the Financial Times. As a result, “appointments for visa services will be adjusted” to make way for officials’ “in-depth training.”

A similar decision tied to visa delay and cancellations badly impacted Indian nationals in December. Thousands of professionals working in the US on an H-1B visa were “stranded” after travelling outside America and subsequently failing to obtain a new visa stamp timely to extend their status while their application remained pending. Countless immigration experts eventually sounded the alarm against non-immigrants travelling outside the United States to avoid such situations.

Trump doubles down on immigration crackdown

Trump has long positioned himself as an advocate for fighting illegal immigration. Since his return to office last year, he has especially doubled down on curbing legal pathways to immigration as well. One of the first measures implemented by the Trump 2.0 administration, which ultimately had a domino effect on other aspects, was the expansion of screening and vetting for non-immigrant visa applicants.

The move initially targeted short-term visa applicants in the F, M, and J (student/exchange visitors) categories, and H-1B and their H-4 dependents, pushing them to make their social media profiles “public” early last year. The list eventually expanded to include numerous other non-immigrant visa classifications: A-3, C-3 (if a domestic worker), G-5, H-3, H-4 dependents of H-3, K-1, K-2, K-3, Q, R-1, R-2, S, T, and U, according to the official State Department website.

But that’s not to say the Trump administration’s actions haven’t faced any setbacks. Multiple proposals backing visa crackdown efforts have been struck down by US judges these past months. Although Trump’s September 2025 proclamation sought to impose a hefty $100,000 fee on new H-1B applications, US District Judge Leo Sorokin invalidated it in a June 2026 ruling, branding it an unlawful tax.

Since then, the Trump administration has repeatedly tried to overhaul the H-1B program, which recruits foreign-born high-skilled talent and is particularly popular in tech fields. In recent years, Indian nationals have dominated these work visa approvals, further prompting severe accusations from the Trump government that American workers are being replaced by “cheap foreign labour.”

On Monday, the US released a proposed regulation regarding an unprecedented increased fee of $103,265 on new H-1B visas.

Elsewhere, the Republican leader’s ban on visas for immigrants from 75 countries was struck down by a federal judge just days ago. Judge Jeannette Vargas of the Federal District Court in Manhattan ruled the ban as being “contrary to law” and outside US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s statutory authority.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and is based on publicly available immigration guidance. Rules and deadlines are subject to change; readers should verify current requirements directly with USCIS or consult a qualified immigration attorney before making decisions based on this information. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.