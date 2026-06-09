Getting a US tourist or business visa interview may soon become a lot faster for those willing to pay extra.

The US Department of State has announced a temporary program that will allow some applicants to pay an additional $750 fee to secure a faster interview appointment for B-1/B-2 visas, which are used for business and tourism travel.

The new initiative is expected to be announced in a notice published in the Federal Register this week and will begin as a pilot program at selected US embassies and consulates around the world.

US introduces $750 fast-track visa interview fee

Under the new system, applicants who are willing to pay the extra charge can get a visa interview appointment within 10 business days. The State Department has stressed that the fee only provides quicker access to an interview slot. It does not speed up visa processing after the interview and does not increase the chances of getting a visa approved.

In other words, applicants are paying for an earlier appointment date, not for a faster decision or a guaranteed visa.

Available only at select consulates

The expedited interview option will not be available everywhere.

According to the State Department, only selected US consulates will offer the service, and the number of premium appointments will depend on available capacity at each location.

That means access to the faster appointments could vary from one country to another and may be limited if demand is high.

Fee is on top of existing visa charges

The $750 payment is an additional charge and does not replace the standard visa application fee.

Applicants who choose the premium option will still have to pay all existing non-immigrant visa fees. The new charge simply acts as a supplement for those who want earlier interview access.

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Why the US is introducing the program

The State Department says the pilot program is designed to help address continuing visa interview backlogs and growing demand for appointments.

Long waiting periods for visitor visa interviews have been a challenge at many US consulates around the world. By introducing a paid fast-track option, officials hope to test whether travellers and employers are willing to spend more money for quicker access to interview slots.

Pilot program begins in July

The temporary rule is scheduled to take effect on July 1, 2026, and will remain in place until December 31, 2026. During that period, the State Department will collect feedback, monitor how many people use the service and evaluate whether the program achieves its goals.

Public comments will also be accepted after the rule is formally published in the Federal Register.

What happens next?

For now, the program remains a temporary experiment.

The State Department will spend the rest of 2026 studying how applicants respond to the $750 premium option and whether it helps ease pressure on crowded visa appointment systems.

For travellers facing long waits for B-1/B-2 visa interviews, the new rule could offer a quicker path to an appointment, provided they are willing to pay the extra cost.

The move comes as the Trump administration continues to tighten immigration and visa policies. Since returning to office, the administration has introduced a series of measures aimed at making entry into the United States more difficult for many foreign nationals.

Among those changes are requirements for visa bonds of up to $15,000 in certain countries. The administration has also expanded background checks, requiring applicants to provide years of personal history and submit social media accounts for review.

Those additional screening measures have slowed visa processing in many parts of the world.



